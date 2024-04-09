Players Championship: Luke Humphries beaten in final after Luke Littler's early exit

Luke Littler went out early for the second day running at the Players Championship [Getty Images]

World champion Luke Humphries was beaten in the final of the eighth Players Championship event following Luke Littler's early exit.

Humphries beat Gary Anderson and Chris Dobey, winner of Monday's event seven, on his way to the final in Leicester before losing 8-6 to Danny Noppert.

The Dutchman, 33, earlier beat Gerwyn Price before his clinical finishing took him past Humphries.

Littler lost 6-5 to Kevin Doets in the third round.

The 17-year-old has won back-to-back nights in the Premier League but missed double 13 for the match in the deciding leg as he was knocked out early for the second day running.

Michael van Gerwen also fell at the last-32 stage, losing 6-4 to Andrew Gilding.