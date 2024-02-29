The Players Championship: Every winner through the years
The Players Championship celebrates its 50th anniversary this year.
The PGA Tour's flagship event wasn't always contested on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass. Here's a look at the venues:
1982-present: TPC Sawgrass, Stadium Course (Florida)
1977-81: Sawgrass Country Club (Florida)
1976: Inverrary Country Club (Florida)
1975: Colonial Country Club (Texas)
1974: Atlanta Country Club (Georgia)
And here are all the winners, year-by-year:
YEAR
CHAMPION
SCORE
EARNINGS
2023
Scottie Scheffler
271 (-17)
$4,500,000
2022
Cameron Smith
275 (-13)
$3,600,000
2021
Justin Thomas
274 (-14)
$2,700,000
2020
No event (pandemic)
N/A
N/A
2019
Rory McIlroy
272 (-16)
$2,250,000
2018
Webb Simpson
270 (-18)
$1,980,000
2017
Si-woo Kim
278 (-10)
$1,890,000
2016
Jason Day
273 (-15)
$1,890,000
2015
Rickie Fowler
276 (-12)
$1,800,000
2014
Martin Kaymer
275 (-13)
$1,800,000
2013
Tiger Woods
275 (-13)
$1,710,000
2012
Matt Kuchar
275 (-13)
$1,710,000
2011
K.J. Choi
275 (-13)
$1,710,000
2010
Tim Clark
272 (-16)
$1,710,000
2009
Henrik Stenson
276 (-12)
$1,710,000
2008
Sergio Garcia
283 (-5)
$1,170,000
2007
Phil Mickelson
277 (-11)
$1,620,000
2006
Stephen Ames
274 (-14)
$1,440,000
2005
Fred Funk
279 (-9)
$1,440,000
2004
Adam Scott
276 (-12)
$1,440,000
2003
Davis Love III
271 (-17)
$1,440,000
2002
Craig Perks
280 (-8)
$1,080,000
2001
Tiger Woods
274 (-14)
$1,080,000
2000
Hal Sutton
278 (-10)
$1,080,000
1999
David Duval
285 (-3)
$900,000
1998
Justin Leonard
278 (-10)
$720,000
1997
Steve Elkington
272 (-16)
$630,000
1996
Fred Couples
270 (-18)
$630,000
1995
Lee Janzen
283 (-5)
$540,000
1994
Greg Norman
264 (-24)
$450,000
1993
Nick Price
270 (-18)
$450,000
1992
Davis Love III
273 (-15)
$324,000
1991
Steve Elkington
276 (-12)
$288,000
1990
Jodie Mudd
278 (-10)
$270,000
1989
Tom Kite
279 (-9)
$243,000
1988
Mark McCumber
273 (-15)
$225,000
1987
Sandy Lyle
274 (-14)
$180,000
1986
John Mahaffey
275 (-13)
$162,000
1985
Calvin Peete
274 (-14)
$162,000
1984
Fred Couples
277 (-11)
$144,000
1983
Hal Sutton
283 (-5)
$126,000
1982
Jerry Pate
280 (-8)
$90,000
1981
Raymond Floyd
285 (-3)
$72,000
1980
Lee Trevino
278 (-10)
$72,000
1979
Lanny Wadkins
283 (-5)
$72,000
1978
Jack Nicklaus
289 (+1)
$60,000
1977
Mark Hayes
289 (+1)
$60,000
1976
Jack Nicklaus
269 (-19)
$60,000
1975
Al Geiberger
270 (-10)
$50,000
1974
Jack Nicklaus
272 (-16)
$50,000