The Players Championship: Every winner through the years

·2 min read
The Players Championship celebrates its 50th anniversary this year.

The PGA Tour's flagship event wasn't always contested on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass. Here's a look at the venues:

  • 1982-present: TPC Sawgrass, Stadium Course (Florida)

  • 1977-81: Sawgrass Country Club (Florida)

  • 1976: Inverrary Country Club (Florida)

  • 1975: Colonial Country Club (Texas)

  • 1974: Atlanta Country Club (Georgia)

And here are all the winners, year-by-year:

2023

Scottie Scheffler

271 (-17)

$4,500,000

2022

Cameron Smith

275 (-13)

$3,600,000

2021

Justin Thomas

274 (-14)

$2,700,000

2020

No event (pandemic)

N/A

N/A

2019

Rory McIlroy

272 (-16)

$2,250,000

2018

Webb Simpson

270 (-18)

$1,980,000

2017

Si-woo Kim

278 (-10)

$1,890,000

2016

Jason Day

273 (-15)

$1,890,000

2015

Rickie Fowler

276 (-12)

$1,800,000

2014

Martin Kaymer

275 (-13)

$1,800,000

2013

Tiger Woods

275 (-13)

$1,710,000

2012

Matt Kuchar

275 (-13)

$1,710,000

2011

K.J. Choi

275 (-13)

$1,710,000

2010

Tim Clark

272 (-16)

$1,710,000

2009

Henrik Stenson

276 (-12)

$1,710,000

2008

Sergio Garcia

283 (-5)

$1,170,000

2007

Phil Mickelson

277 (-11)

$1,620,000

2006

Stephen Ames

274 (-14)

$1,440,000

2005

Fred Funk

279 (-9)

$1,440,000

2004

Adam Scott

276 (-12)

$1,440,000

2003

Davis Love III

271 (-17)

$1,440,000

2002

Craig Perks

280 (-8)

$1,080,000

2001

Tiger Woods

274 (-14)

$1,080,000

2000

Hal Sutton

278 (-10)

$1,080,000

1999

David Duval

285 (-3)

$900,000

1998

Justin Leonard

278 (-10)

$720,000

1997

Steve Elkington

272 (-16)

$630,000

1996

Fred Couples

270 (-18)

$630,000

1995

Lee Janzen

283 (-5)

$540,000

1994

Greg Norman

264 (-24)

$450,000

1993

Nick Price

270 (-18)

$450,000

1992

Davis Love III

273 (-15)

$324,000

1991

Steve Elkington

276 (-12)

$288,000

1990

Jodie Mudd

278 (-10)

$270,000

1989

Tom Kite

279 (-9)

$243,000

1988

Mark McCumber

273 (-15)

$225,000

1987

Sandy Lyle

274 (-14)

$180,000

1986

John Mahaffey

275 (-13)

$162,000

1985

Calvin Peete

274 (-14)

$162,000

1984

Fred Couples

277 (-11)

$144,000

1983

Hal Sutton

283 (-5)

$126,000

1982

Jerry Pate

280 (-8)

$90,000

1981

Raymond Floyd

285 (-3)

$72,000

1980

Lee Trevino

278 (-10)

$72,000

1979

Lanny Wadkins

283 (-5)

$72,000

1978

Jack Nicklaus

289 (+1)

$60,000

1977

Mark Hayes

289 (+1)

$60,000

1976

Jack Nicklaus

269 (-19)

$60,000

1975

Al Geiberger

270 (-10)

$50,000

1974

Jack Nicklaus

272 (-16)

$50,000