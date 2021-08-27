Players on the Cardinals’ roster bubble who need good performance vs. Saints

The Arizona Cardinals have their preseason finale this weekend, taking on the New Orleans Saints on the road Saturday, provided Mother Nature doesn’t get in the way.

While the Cardinals will not play quarterback Kyler Murray or others of their starters in the finale, it will be a critical game for some players on the roster bubble.

These players are not guaranteed a spot on the final roster and will need to back up their play in practice with a positive performance under the bright lights of actual game scenarios.

Who are the bubble players who need to perform well?

DL Michael Dogbe

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

It ultimately might not matter how good he is. There are six defensive linemen who are already locks for the roster. He has looked good all offseason and has been good enough to make the team, but a dominant performance this weekend could force the Cardinals to find a spot for him.

TE Ross Travis

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Travis caught two passes last week and scored the Cardinals' only touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs. He looked like an early favorite to be the Cardinals' third tight end. However, the signing of Demetrius Harris makes that look unlikely, especially since head coach Kliff Kingsbury has mentioned Harris' addition to the tight end room on multiple occasions. But if Travis can stack a pair of good games, maybe he can sneak onto the roster or even replace someone like Darrell Daniels.

WR Greg Dortch

Billy Hardiman-USA TODAY Sports

Dortch has had a good preseason and a good camp. He has some return ability and has made plays in the passing game. However, it appears that there are six receivers already a lock to make the team, pending injuries or trades. He needs to convince the coaches and GM Steve Keim he can be a more consistent option than either KeeSean Johnson or Andy Isabella.

WR Antoine Wesley

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Wesley is intriguing because he offers length that other receivers don't. He has looked good in practice and flashed in last week's game. He also is a long shot because of the players already pegged to make the team, but perhaps a great showing in the finale could make the Cardinals keep him over Isabella or Johnson, or force them to keep seven wideouts on the final roster.

QB Chris Streveler

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Colt McCoy is Kyler Murray's backup this year, so Streveler only makes the team if the Cardinals decide to keep three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster. He has been solid in the preseason. He will need a strong performance to convince the Cardinals to keep three on the final 53.

Jace Whittaker

Billy Hardiman-USA TODAY Sports

Whittaker offers upside on special teams, which is why he was elevated for multiple games last season from the practice squad. He might be destined for the same situation in 2021, but he has made some plays on defense in the preseason. The back end of the cornerbacks room is competitive. Do they keep five or six? If they keep six, Whittaker could be the guy.

Many of the safeties

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

The safety group is going to be a hard group to decide. All seven guys deserve to be on an NFL roster. It would appear that only three are locks for the team in Budda Baker, Jalen Thompson and Chris Banjo. Charles Washington has been a starting punt gunner, but rookie James Wiggins can do it, too. Deionte Thompson has upside for defense, but Shawn Williams has been a starter who has played at a high level and has also excelled in recent years on special teams. It feels like it is a battle between Washington and Wiggins and also between Thompson and Williams for the roster.

