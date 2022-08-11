'Players can't always be the problem': Victor Oladipo throws shade at Pacers

Victor Oladipo took to Twitter on Wednesday to throw some shade at the Pacers. His tweet stemmed from a back-and-forth between a few Pacers fans. One said, "I act like I’m ok but deep down I miss @VicOladipo." Another fan replied, "I miss the version of Vic we had, can’t say I miss who he eventually became."

Oladipo quote-tweeted the reply and said, "Trust me I'm the same VO just a little wiser. Eventually the realization has to surface, that the players can't always be the problem! Think about it. (Paul George), (Victor Oladipo), (Domantas Sabonis) and more. I love y'all Pacers fans and miss y'all more. Don't believe everything you read all that (expletive) is delusional"

Each of the players Oladipo mentioned were traded by Indiana. After spending the first seven season of his career with the Pacers, George told the front office he wouldn't re-sign with the team after the final year of his contract and was traded to Oklahoma City. When he got booed in his return to Indianapolis, he said, "I'm not the one to boo."

"I like being the villain. I’m here (one) night out of the year," he said. "The people they should boo are here a lot longer than I am.”

IndyStar reported in Nov. 2020 that Oladipo, acquired by Indiana in the George deal, asked other teams if he could come play for them. By January, he was traded to the Houston Rockets in a deal that sent Caris LeVert to the Pacers.

Domantas Sabonis is the latest big-time Pacers player to be dealt. He was frequently mentioned in trade rumors, and The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor reported in December that Sabonis wanted out of Indiana. Sabonis was sent to Sacramento in February for Tyrese Haliburton.

Myles Turner, who is entering the last year of his contract with Indiana, has been no stranger to drama either. His cryptic tweets have fueled rumors. In December, Turner told The Athletic, “It’s clear that I’m not valued as anything more than a glorified role player here, and I want something more, more opportunity."

The Sabonis trade seemingly cemented Indiana's commitment to its homegrown player, but the Deandre Ayton deal that didn't happen muddied the waters.

