Players buying into Steve Nash's emphasis on defense, as the Nets beat the Celtics 113-89

Wayne Rooney’s eldest son, Kai, has followed in his father’s footsteps and signed for Manchester United. Kai, 11, was pictured on his father’s social-media accounts having signed a Premier League academy registration to be part of United's Under-11 team. “Proud day. Kai signing for Manchester United. Keep up the hard work son,” wrote Rooney. Rooney’s son is now at the club where he is the record goalscorer after finding the net 253 times during his 13 years at Old Trafford. His son was born in 2009 after he had started his Premier League title wins and where he won the Champions League. Earlier this year Rooney posted footage of Kai training and showing glimpses that he could have a future in football. He is the eldest of four sons, with his brothers called Klay, Kit and Cass. His mother, Coleen, was also pictured at the United signing. “Special night... congratulations Kai. I love you and I am so proud of you. Keep trying your best”, she wrote on Instagram. Should he follow the path of his father, Kai will not be far away from playing senior football as Rooney was in Everton’s first-team squad at the age of 16 before announcing himself in the Premier League with the winner against Arsenal just before his 17th birthday. Following his spells back at Goodison Park and in America, he is interim manager at Derby County where he has been playing since returning from MLS. The victory against Swansea City this week was Derby’s second win since Rooney was part of the coaching team taking charge of the first team following the departure of Phillip Cocu in November. The other Championship win came against Millwall, with Rooney’s team also drawing four games. Kai is also reported to be a promising tennis player after taking up the sport during his time in America with his parents. Like father like son - the Premier League's next generation? The next few years could see a surge in sons of legends making first-team appearances, on top of those who have already started to play professionally. Here's our selection of emerging talents with Premier League pedigree in their genes. Kai Rooney, 11 (son of Wayne): Signed for Manchester United under 11s. Shaqueel van Persie, 14 (son of Robin): On the books of his dad’s first club, Feyenoord, and scored a great bicycle kick for the U15s against Ajax this year.