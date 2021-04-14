Players break Ramadan fast on pitch during football match

Players in a Turkish football match broke their fast for Ramadan on the pitch.

A clip tweeted by broadcaster beIN Sports showed Ankara Keciorengucu players eating bananas and dates during a stoppage in play during Tuesday’s match at Giresunspor in the TFF First League, Turkey’s second tier.

The tweet read: “When an injury occurred in the GZT Giresunspor-Ankara Keciorengucu coinciding with the call to prayer, the players broke their fast.”

By Wednesday lunchtime the clip had been viewed over three million times.

During the month of Ramadan, which began on Monday, fasting Muslims do not eat or drink during daylight hours.

Typically those participating will eat a meal before sunrise, Suhoor, and again once the evening call to prayer has sounded at sunset, Iftar.

Footballers have in the past found creative ways to be able to break their fast during matches.

In 2018, during two friendlies in the lead-up to the World Cup, Tunisia’s goalkeeper twice went down with an apparent injury at the time when Iftar began, allowing his team-mates to eat and drink.