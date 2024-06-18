The players Borussia Mönchengladbach will allow to leave this summer

The Rheinische Post reports that Borussia Mönchengladbach will allow a large group of their players to leave this summer as they continue a rebuild.

The players that can leave if Gladbach receive suitable offers is defenderKo Itakura who had received interest from other clubs last summer. Midfielder Florian Neuhaus can also leave the club as it is widely known that the 27-year-old has fallen out with manager Gerardo Seoane as well as attacker Alassane Pléa who has just struggled under the Swiss coach.

Gladbach also hopes that some players can attract interest due to their performances in competitions this summer. Nico Evledi and Joe Scally will be playing at the Euros and Copa America, while Manu Koné is also a candidate for sale and will be a the Olympics with France.

Gladbach will aim to receive around €18m for Koné, with this money likely to contribute to the club’s continued rebuild.

Die Fohlen have already completed two signings this summer with eh arrival of Philipp Sander from Holstein Kiel as well as Kevin Stöger on a free transfer from Bochum.

GGFN | Jack Meenan