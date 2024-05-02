This is when players with big personalities step up - Elanga

[Reuters]

Anthony Elanga says Nottingham Forest have a "fantastic opportunity to show what we're about" as they bid to secure Premier League safety and a third successive season in the top flight.

Forest are one point above the relegation zone with three games left to play, starting with Saturday's trip to already-relegated Sheffield United.

"It's in our hands," said the former Manchester United winger on BBC Radio Nottingham's Shut Up And Show More Football podcast.

"We've showed this season that we can play. Things haven't gone our way. We've conceded a lot from set-pieces and that's something we want to work on.

"But we've got three games - it's all in our hands and it's exciting.

"These are the moments when you see the players with big personalities stepping up. I certainly want to step up and show that I've got the personality to do that. It's a fantastic opportunity to show what we're about."

Speaking about next opponents Sheffield United, Elanga added: "If you're in the Premier League, you're in there for a reason.

"Even if you're at the bottom, you can still give problems to other teams - so we have to be ready for that, stay focused and make sure we go to Bramall Lane feeling confident."

