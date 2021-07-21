Players that need 'big' 2021 seasons 'NFL Now'
NFL Network's Steve Wyche and James Palmer highlight players who need big 2021 seasons. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
NFL Network's Steve Wyche and James Palmer highlight players who need big 2021 seasons. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Zach Ertz was the subject of trade chatter the entire offseason as the Eagles granted the tight end’s request to seek a trade. But Ertz remains a member of the Eagles, and now it appears there is a “great chance” the three-time Pro Bowler remains an Eagle to begin this season. That’s the word from [more]
As NFL free agency rolls on and top players get cut and sign new deals, we're updating this page with all the latest moves.
Which running back stats are the most predictable on a year-to-year basis?
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had more interesting things to say about the mystery team that stuck with "that mother [expletive]" rather than signing him in free agency.
He may not play another down for the Packers, but he's getting his Bucks ring.
On Monday, Raiders owner Mark Davis abruptly announced that team president Marc Badain had resigned. The news shocked many outside the organization. It shocked many inside the organization, too. Via Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com, the “move was met with shock in the organization.” Badain addressed the move in a text message to Gutierrez. “The successful construction and [more]
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones got emotional discussing Jimmy Johnson's exit
There isn't any real news on the Deshaun Watson trade front, but here four teams who would still be interested in the Houston Texans quarterback.
Nick Saban now claims he decided to leave Dolphins after Brees fiasco
The 2021 NBA champs found a great on at No. 15 during the 2013 draft. We take a look at who went ahead of the "Greek Freak."
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson and three other first-round picks from the 2021 NFL draft have yet to sign their rookie contracts.
Tom Brady is looking forward to an epic finale in New England. Brady will play in Foxboro for his first time as a visitor when the Patriots host the Buccaneers in Week Four, and Brady also noted that he’ll play in New England for “the last time probably in my career.” “Unfortunately, we’re going to [more]
On Tuesday morning, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that the Packers previously offered to make quarterback Aaron Rodgers the highest-paid player in NFL history, and that Rodgers declined. By Tuesday evening, multiple ESPN analysts had questioned the report, sort of. Sarah Spain of ESPN made it clear (as we did) that there’s nothing new about [more]
Taylor and ESPN were unable to agree on a contract extension.
A dozen NFL seasons packed with All-Pro roughhousing, easy celebrity and lots of laughs would be a fulsome career for any man. Karras was a natural in front of the camera, whether crumpling quarterbacks on a muddy field in Detroit or spilling locker-room secrets across the desk from Johnny Carson on “The Tonight Show.” Karras put that tough-guy image and excellent timing to good use, launching a second career that introduced him to a new generation.
LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and a lot of other NBA players took to Twitter to react to Antetokounmpo and the Bucks.
The 31-year-old discusses the reason for his release after a short stint in Foxborough.
It’s always entertaining when Lane Kiffin steps up to the podium. Here's what he said about Nick Saban and Alabama
The Lakers are reportedly on the hunt for a veteran point guard.
Cam Akers tore his Achilles, and the Rams could use some help at running back. Here are 7 options.