Which Players Are the Best Bets to Win NFL Comeback Player of the Year?

Wide receivers have been named NFL Comeback Player of the Year each of the past two seasons, so it is no surprise to see Odell Beckham Jr. of the New York Giants as one of three +450 co-favorites (bet $100 to win $450) to take home the award this year at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Beckham recently became the highest-paid wide receiver in the league after agreeing to a five-year contract extension worth $95 million, and now he will try to back that deal up on the field by staying healthy in 2018.

The 25-year-old LSU product is entering his fifth season with the Giants and saw his 2017 campaign end abruptly after just four games when he suffered a fractured ankle. Beckham will be looking to follow in the footsteps of Keenan Allen of the Los Angeles Chargers and Jordy Nelson of the Oakland Raiders as the last two Comeback Player of the Year winners, the latter of which earned it as a member of the Green Bay Packers.

The two other co-favorites along with Beckham are quarterbacks, Andrew Luck of the Indianapolis Colts and Carson Wentz of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Wentz is still recovering from a torn ACL and not expected to start Thursday's NFL season opener against the Atlanta Falcons, likely hurting his chances to win the award. Meanwhile, Luck missed all of last season following shoulder surgery, so he is also a solid candidate considering Wentz played 13 of 16 games a year ago before getting injured. In addition, Nick Foles was the Super Bowl MVP in Wentz's absence, making him an even worse wager compared to the other top contenders who missed a lot more time.

Another quarterback, Aaron Rodgers of the Packers, and defensive end J.J. Watt of the Houston Texans are next on the betting board at +500 on the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award odds. Like Beckham, Rodgers also just agreed to a record contract extension and hopes to prove himself worthy as the favorite on the NFL MVP odds as well after missing nine games last season with a fractured collarbone.

Watt has played a combined eight games the past two years, including five in 2017 before fracturing his leg. He had not missed a game in any of his previous five seasons, totaling 74.5 sacks during that stretch and winning NFL Defensive Player of the Year three times, going back-to-back in 2014 and 2015.