'The players believe - they know what needs to be done'

We are up and running for this final stretch of the season!

The final seven matches were a daunting task, with Luton Town needing to simply get points on the board. This is obviously a tough ask with 10 senior first-team players out, but nonetheless at Kenilworth Road we found that magic touch.

The atmosphere at Kenilworth Road from when Carlton Morris put in that 90th minute winner till we all left the stadium was electric, with the air filled with belief in our ability to pull survival out the bag.

The players believe too. With three more crucial home games to come, they know what needs to be done.

I would also like to reminisce about Joe Kinnear following his passing at the age of 77.

When Joe was appointed himself as manager of Luton Town in 2001, after a brief stint as director of football, we had been at our lowest ebb for quite a few decades, obviously it would get worse, less than 10 years later.

After years of watching quite frankly dire football, with crowds dwindling at Kenilworth Road, Joe gave us back belief, brought back great football, had a variety of enjoyable press conferences and gave us a memorable season in 01/02 bringing in players that are still remembered fondly by the fanbase to this very day as legends of the club.

Ollie Kay can be found at We Are Luton Town