Players that Bear watching: USC QB Caleb Williams

Last year’s Heisman Trophy winner, Caleb Williams, is this season’s front-runner for the same award at season’s end. Williams is leading the undefeated (5-0) Trojans to a top-10 ranking while racking up Heisman-caliber statistics (74 percent completion / 1,604 passing yards / 21 TDs to 1 Int).

Injury aside, Williams will most likely be the No. 1 pick in the 2024 draft, and right now, the Bears currently own the first two picks in the NFL’s annual talent showcase. So, let's take a look at why Williams should be strongly considered a primary option for an organization that historically struggles to draft a franchise quarterback.

Name

Caleb Williams (QB) / USC (JR)

Measurables

6’1”, 218 lbs / 4.48 40-time

Accolades:

2022: Heisman Trophy; Maxwell Award; Unanimous First-Team All-American; Player of the Year (AP, Walter Camp, Sporting News, CBS Sports); Pac-12 Player of the Year; First-Team All-Pac-12;

2021: True Freshman All-American (ESPN, 247Sports, On3, Pro Football Focus); Second-Team All-Big-12 (AP).

Best Game

It’s quite possible Caleb Williams has yet to play his best collegiate game, especially since the 2023 campaign still has two-thirds of the season remaining. However, Williams’ recent game against the highly touted Colorado Buffaloes may be impossible to top. On September 30, at Folsom Field in Boulder, Williams led his Trojans to a 48-41 victory over the Buffs. He torched the Colorado defense, having passed for 403 yards at a 75 percent completion rate with six touchdowns thrown and one interception.

What They’re Saying About Him:

USC vs Colorado, Sept. 30, 2023, Folsom Field, Boulder, Colorado

"...but that kid is a flat-out baller, man. He is a difference maker - he makes them better." Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders, Colorado Head Coach

Skill Set

Williams showcases an elastic-like arm, which he creatively uses to pass from myriad angles. His strong wrists support NFL-caliber arm strength, and he is capable of throwing with velocity and range. A hyperactive athleticism enables him to escape pressure, extend plays or advance the ball downfield utilizing his legs. An elusive runner with strength, speed and agility, Williams' innate intelligence and impeccable leadership are the quarterbacking traits that separate him from his peers.

Why Chicago?

There are several reasons why the notion of taking Williams with the first overall pick (if Chicago retains it throughout the season) is a very real consideration by pundits and fans.

The Chicago Bears are currently on a 14-game losing streak; incumbent quarterback Justin Fields is still struggling to be a consistent passer; Fields’ option year on his contract has to be decided on before the beginning of next season; a potentially new coaching staff may want to choose its own quarterback to develop; and fiscally it makes sense to restart the rebuilding process with the financial relief a fresh five-year quarterback cap friendly contract offers.

Strictly speaking, football-wise, Williams is a dynamic dual-threat quarterback who processes quickly and executes plays with confidence. He can throw to all levels of the field with accuracy, especially once he sets his feet and passes from a more balanced base. Down the stretch of games, he does a good job with caretaking the football and delivering results using his clutch playmaking skills.

