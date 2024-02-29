Players that Bear watching: UCLA Edge Laiatu Latu originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Whether or not Laiatu Latu is selected in the top half of the first round, his evolving football career is already marked with triumph and success

A serious neck injury in 2020 prompted a medical retirement from football. After a two-season hiatus, Latu changed schools (Washington to UCLA) and returned to the gridiron.

Overcoming doubts and his injury, Latu’s determination and athletic acumen have catapulted him into first-round consideration for the 2024 NFL Draft.

Name

Laiatu Latu (Edge/DE) / UCLA (RSR) * Redshirt

Measurables

6’5” 265 lbs / 4.7 40-time / 79 ¼ Wingspan

Accolades

2023: Unanimous All-American; Lombardi Award; Ted Hendricks Award; Polynesian Defensive Player of the Year; Pat Tillman Defensive Player of the Year; Morris Trophy; Bednarik Award Finalist; All-Pac-12 First Team;

2022: Comeback Player of the Year; All-Pac-12 First Team

Best Game

During his career at UCLA, Latu’s best games became Colorado’s worst nightmares. In consecutive seasons, Latu performed at an elite level, helping his fellow Bruins dominate the Colorado Buffaloes. Visiting Colorado in 2022, Latu accumulated four total tackles, three sacks, plus three and a half tackles for loss.

The following year, he terrorized the Buffaloes again, generating eerily similar statistics ( four tackles / three tackles for loss / three sacks). In addition to his individual achievements against Colorado, defensively, the Bruins only allowed a combined 76 ground yards on 58 rushing attempts totaled in both games.

What They’re Saying About Him

“I mean, he’s just insane off the edge. When you have a game-wrecker like that, it’s hard not to be excited to watch that.” Carson Schwesinger, UCLA Linebacker told the Los Angeles Times

Skill Set

Latu is an adept technician when rushing off the edge. Using his length, quick burst, athleticism and a variety of counter moves, he consistently threatens the perimeter of the offense. Latu anticipates at an elevated level, employing solid eye discipline and heightened awareness to outmaneuver opponents. Athletic with impressive bendability, Latu is an elusive pass rusher and a difficult-moving target for blockers to locate.

Why Chicago?

Latu may be the most pro-ready edge rushing prospect in this draft class. He is a complete edge defender, having amassed 85 tackles, 23.5 sacks, 34 tackles for loss and two interceptions over his last 25 games played. His ability to fake rush the quarterback and then seamlessly drop into pass coverage is NFL caliber. An impressive wingspan helps him track down running backs on backside pursuits, and his technique supports his efforts when maintaining the edge on run plays. Latu is a focused athlete whose ability to overcome personal adversity (2020 neck injury) epitomizes the culture Chicago is building at Halas Hall.