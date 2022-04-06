Players that Auburn should target in the transfer portal
The Auburn coaching staff has certainly seen success through the transfer portal. Last season, Auburn landed four transfers. College of Charleston transfer Zep Jasper, Georgia transfer K.D. Johnson, Eastern Kentucky transfer Wendell Green Jr., and North Carolina transfer Walker Kessler all joined the Tigers program last offseason. Each of them played large roles in the Tigers’ success this past season.
Three of the four will likely be back next season as well. Head coach Bruce Pearl has proven that he can send players to the league. Over the years, players like Isaac Okoro, Sharife Cooper, and Chuma Okeke have all seen their own share of success in the NBA up to this point. Two players that are suited to join them after the upcoming NBA draft are Walker Kessler and Jabari Smith. It just goes to show that Pearl has accomplished a lot since he joined Auburn.
The coaching staff has shown early interest in several elite players in the transfer portal. Today, we will take a look at some of the players that they should target that are still available in the portal.
Landers Nolley II- Memphis
(AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)
Auburn has seen three losses thus far this offseason. Two (Walker Kessler and Jabari Smith) entered the NBA draft and one (Devan Cambridge) transferred to another program. The Tigers should look no further than Landers Nolley II. Nolley is from the same town as Walker Kessler, which is Fairburn, Georgia. He provides size and scoring that the Tigers could certainly use in 2022.
Career Stats
12.9 points per game
4.6 rebounds per game
38.6% field-goal percentage
34.5% three-point percentage
Elijah Weaver- Dayton
Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports
It wouldn’t be the first time that Bruce Pearl targeted a mid-major transfer. Both Zep Jasper and Wendell Green Jr. both transferred for mid-majors. Why not go after another one that flies under the radar? On top of that, he has also played at USC, so he knows what it takes to play at an elite level. I think it would be okay to experiment with another mid-major guy.
Career Stats
6.0 points per game
2.0 assists per game
43.0% field-goal percentage
34.9% three-point percentage
Chance Moore- Arkansas
Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports
The Tigers have already seen one player (Isaac Okoro) come from McEachern High School that made it to the NBA. Well, it just so happens that this transfer also played at McEachern. One thing the two have in common, they were both recruited by Auburn heavily out of high school. It may be an experiment considering the little amount of playing time he received in Fayetteville. However, it is worth the risk.
Career Stats
Former four-star recruit
1.0 points per game
50% field-goal percentage
50.0% three-point percentage
KJ Williams- Murray State
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
There’s no true reasoning behind grabbing the Murray State transfer, other than the fact that he was an elite player in the OVC. The Mississippi native led his team in both scoring and rebounding. It’s likely that LSU will be in the mix considering the Racers’ head coach is now their coach. However, the Tigers could persuade Williams with the current potential they have on the team.
Career Stats
13.4 points per game
7.2 rebounds per game
56.8% field-goal percentage
A.J. Oliver II- Old Dominion
(Mike Caudill/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)
A former Clemson signee and Old Dominion forward, Oliver certainly has the experience. Another reason I am including him in the list due to being from Alabama. He has one year of eligibility left and could certainly provide much-needed depth off the Auburn bench in 2022.
Career Stats
7.1 points per game
3.1 rebounds per game
35.3% field-goal percentage
Xavier Pinson- LSU
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
They say the third time is a charm. Well, if Pinson transferred to Auburn it would be the third SEC school that he has played for. The Illinois native has already received apparent interest from his former school Missouri and Kentucky. Perhaps, Auburn could use their guard experiments from this past season to sway Pinson their way.
Career Stats
10.2 points per game
3.2 assists per game
38.6% field-goal percentage
Tyler Stevenson- Southern Miss
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
It isn’t always the team that is the ultimate factor in showing interest in a transfer. It is how that transfer performs on that team. This past season Southern Miss went 7-26. That didn’t stop Stevenson from leading the team in both points and rebounds. He is effective on both ends of the floor and Auburn could certainly use that.
Career Stats
12.2 points per game
6.3 rebounds per game
52.1% field-goal percentage
Curt Lewis- Eastern Kentucky
(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Majority of the time the coaches are the ones recruiting the players. However, this time it could be in the hands of a player. Former Eastern Kentucky guard Wendell Green Jr. was teammates with Lewis. If Auburn chose to recruit Lewis, they could definitely use that to their advantage.
Career Stats
10.4 points per game
5.2 rebounds per game
44.5% field-goal percentage
34.4% three-point percentage
Jomaru Brown- Eastern Kentucky
Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
It isn’t likely that the Tigers would bring in two transfers from the same team, but it is not out of the realm of possibility. Like Lewis, Brown also played with current Auburn guard Wendell Green Jr. It isn’t just because they teamed up just a year ago. It is because Brown is great on defense and is a bucket-getter.
Career Stats
15.0 points per game
2.2 assists per game
1.9 steals per game
40.2% field-goal percentage
