Which players absolutely must be franchise tagged for 2022? 'NFL Total Access'
The 'NFL Total Access' crew name which players absolutely must be franchise tagged for 2022. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The 'NFL Total Access' crew name which players absolutely must be franchise tagged for 2022. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Brian Flores is willing to share his evidence with the NFL.
Yahoo Sports' Andy Behrens explains why he picked Baltimore as his NFL team to draft from.
As the window to use the franchise tag opens, Tom Silverstein reports the Packers and WR Davante Adams have had no contract talks since the end of the season.
Some details on what was said on the field during the Super Bowl.
Played well in training camp, returned to help when COVID hit the QB room and, now, the 7th pick in the USFL draft, an interesting year for a former Browns QB:
See which surprise prospects leap into the top 10 in this new first-round projection for the 2022 NFL draft
An ESPN analyst has some pretty grave concerns about Trey Lance starting for the #49ers.
The linebacker came to the Chiefs from the Dallas Cowboys and won a Super Bowl championship with Kansas City.
The Rams shared a new camera angle of Cooper Kupp's Super Bowl-winning touchdown against the Bengals and it's awesome
I’ve said it on PFT Live or #PFTPM or both. It made more of a stir than I thought it would, because I thought it would make none. So let me say it here. I think Tom Brady will play for the 49ers in 2022. I don’t know that he will. I’m not predicting that [more]
“I was thinking about the next steps for me just from a coaching standpoint. And then that conversation turned into an opportunity there in Pittsburgh.”
Raheem Morris shared what he learned from the Falcons' 28-3 collapse, which he used in the Rams' Super Bowl win over Cincinnati
Van Jefferson revealed the name of his son, who was born on Super Bowl Sunday, and it's absolutely perfect
Some NFL franchises are better positioned than others to take advantage of the offseason. These five teams could be in line for a major leap.
Phil Mickelson apologized Tuesday for comments about the Saudis and a proposed super league, damaging words he claims were off the record and not meant to be shared publicly. The same time as Mickelson's statement, KPMG became the first of his corporate sponsors to announce an immediate end to their partnership, a decision KPMG said was mutual. “We wish him the best,” KPMG said in a statement.
Odell Beckham Jr. is heartbroken over the knee injury he suffered in the Super Bowl
The Dolphins denied Brian Flores' allegations, but then Flores' attorneys posted screenshots of the alleged agreement almost instantly on Twitter.
Brian Flores also discussed why Bill Belichick is clearly the GOAT.
After spending a year as the Bills’ backup quarterback, Mitchell Trubisky is once again set to hit the open market. This time, he may end up as a starter. Trubisky is an obvious candidate to follow the path from the Bills to the Giants, where he’d potentially replace Daniel Jones as the team’s starter. Head [more]
JJ Redick didn't hold back when talking about his former teammate on "First Take" on Tuesday.