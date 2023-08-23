Player of the Week: Silver Bluff's team-first Fuller supplies stops, scores in win

Aug. 23—A star-studded defense on Silver Bluff's football team means it's likely there won't be one individual player who ends up with eye-popping stats this season.

The players on that unit, led by three All-State seniors, are going to have to share the wealth this season in order to be successful, and head coach De'Angelo Bryant said before the season began that the best thing about his defense is that it's full of unselfish players.

One of those is linebacker/defensive end Jayden Fuller, a two-time All-State selection in three seasons at Aiken High who is finishing out his high school career with the Bulldogs. During his years with the Hornets he played wherever his coaches felt was best to help the team, so that meant snaps at multiple defensive line and linebacker positions plus the occasional play or two on offense.

In Friday night's season opener, he showed his new teammates exactly how much his versatility can do for them. Fuller made nine total tackles (six solo), caught a 13-yard touchdown and ran for a 9-yard score in the Bulldogs' 34-31 win over South Aiken. For that, he's the Aiken Standard Player of the Week.

"It speaks to what he does off the field," Bryant said. "His hard work, his dedication, everything he's able to bring to the table, but more than anything he's a team player. He just wants to help the team. It has nothing to do with his stats or what he's trying to accomplish. He understands what type of football team this is and where we're trying to go and what we're trying to accomplish, and we're just glad that he's able to contribute."

Fuller played a key role on a Bulldogs' front seven that held South Aiken's explosive rushing offense to just 98 yards on 26 carries, and that group made some critical stops in short-yardage situations after the T-Breds found success in the passing game — whatever it took to get the win.

"I feel like, honestly, we put the haters to rest, the doubters who said we were overrated on paper," Fuller said. "I told you before, after I committed (to Miami of Ohio), my goal was to be a leader so that way we win as a unit. Tonight, we had some ugly series on defense. Sometimes we didn't do what we were supposed to do. But overall, I feel like it was a pretty good game. We came in here, handled business, and we didn't talk. We finished what started. So that's how I feel about today."

Fuller scored the first touchdown of the season for the Bulldogs early in the second quarter to cap a 93-yard drive. A 5-yard touchdown pass from Mickenzie Atterberry to Hiszari Gantt was negated by a penalty, leaving the Bulldogs at the South Aiken 13-yard line. They lined up with Atterberry in the shotgun with running back Daniel Jones to his left and four receivers, three on the left side.

Atterberry took the snap and sprinted to his left, finding Fuller on a quick out at the 9. The 5-foot-11, 225-pounder made his move for the end zone, shaking off a tackle attempt by Ethan Bentley and reaching for the pylon to put the Bulldogs on the board.

"It felt great," he said. "... I told my boys, 'Listen, wherever I'm at, just trust me.' ... So that first reception, it was kind of just unreal catching the ball for the first time. I'm able to utilize my full abilities with this team, and I'm glad they're letting me do that so I'm appreciative of what they're giving me."

Fuller's number was called again to finish off another lengthy drive, this possession covering 83 yards and bleeding into the fourth quarter. With Silver Bluff at the South Aiken 9, Fuller lined up as an H-back and took a handoff going to his left. One defender met him in the backfield and another was right behind him, but Fuller stutter-stepped and split them, shedding an arm tackle before bouncing off another would-be tackler and then into the end zone to make it 34-17 with 9:26 to play.

Two touches, two scores. Not bad for an All-State defender and future college linebacker. So does that mean Fuller might want more offensive opportunities moving forward?

"Hey, listen. I'm a team guy," he said. "If they want me to get more touches, I'll get them. If not, I'm going to play my role. That's how I feel. End of the day, we're trying to get to that goal of winning state."