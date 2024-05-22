Player of the Week: Haan’s heroics help Fowlerville advance at Softball Classic

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Fowlerville softball team overcame a 7-2 deficit against Waverly on Tuesday night to advance to win 12-8 in eight innings and advance to the semifinals of the Greater Lansing Area Sports Hall of Fame Classic.

Senior Angelle Haan played a huge role in the Gladiators’ comeback, launching a pair of three-run home runs and finishing the game with seven runs batted in. It’s why she’s our 6 Sports Player of the Week.

Haan’s first home run came in the fifth inning and sparked the Fowlerville rally. Her home run to left centerfield cut the 7-2 Waverly lead down to 7-5. A few batters later, Fowlerville’s McKayla Fletcher hit a three-run home run of her own to cap off a six-run inning and put the Gladiators in front.

Waverly tied the game 8-8 and forced extra innings. Haan then stepped to the plate in the eighth and put some separation between the Gladiators and Warriors, turning a good performance into a great one with her second three-run blast of the evening.

After the game, she described the feeling when the ball left her bat in the eighth.

“I was really excited, I was like ‘there’s no way this is happening right now,'” she said. “Everyone always talks about the pressure builds people so I’m just really happy that I was able to perform for my team and get the win for us.”

The performance was especially gratifying for Haan because she is working her way back from an offseason shoulder surgery that forced her to miss the beginning of the season.

“It definitely was memorable because I had a shoulder surgery in the beginning of the season. So it was nice coming back and winning like this, especially winning with my particular help was nice.”

“Her being able to get in our lineup right now and perform the way she is after having that much time off is awesome,” added head coach Bradley Ryan. “[She’s a] great, great kid.”

Fowlerville lost to Laingsburg in the first round of the Greater Lansing Area Sports Hall of Fame Softball Classic last year but won the tournament in 2022.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.