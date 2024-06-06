Player of the Week: Freshman Zoey Gruber plays big role in Lansing Catholic’s first district title since 2016

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing Catholic’s softball team punched its ticket to the regional semifinal thanks to some help from our 6 Sports Player of the Week.

The freshman made a lot of big plays during her rookie year with the Cougs and she did that once more on the district title stage. She not only collected the win in Lansing Catholic’s massive 4-2 win over Laingsburg in the semifinal round. In the next game, she launched a three-run home run while also seeing time in the circle, allowing just one run in 5 1/3 innings of work while striking out seven batters. A beyond-impressive performance and for Zoey, her success in the circle all started with her connection to her catcher, Taylor Dunneback.

“For me, when Taylor and I get in a groove… I just love her calls,” Gruber said. “When she’s calling something I get excited and I know what’s going to come. I feel like both of us know how the rest of the game’s gonna go.”

“Her and Taylor being able to find a way to connect with each other, I’m not going to say it’s rare, but for a pitcher and catcher, it’s everything,” Amy Poljan, Lansing Catholic Softball Coach said. “Both of them have done a tremendous job, but for a freshman to be able to do with that, do that, oh, that’s exciting!”

At one point in the district title game, Gruber had a stretch where she retired eight straight Bath hitters and 14 of the final 16.

“Coming in I knew that it was just gonna be me and Eva, though I didn’t know we’re only gonna have two,” Gruber said. “So I knew I had to be there for my team. I knew that I still had this responsibility because my team needed me, but I didn’t think it was going to be this big.”

“She has a tremendous just fight and grit for the game, whether she’s at third base or she’s on the mound,” Poljan said. “So it’s interesting to hear her say she didn’t really expect to be pitching all that much, and yet just did so that just kind of speaks to her overall character too.”

