Player to watch: Lawrence Shankland

[BBC]

It seems barely a week has passed without Hearts and Scotland forward Lawrence Shankland being the player to watch but Saturday is his last chance to add to his season's tally of 30 club goals.

The PFA Scotland player of the year is comfortably ahead of Celtic's Matt O'Riley and Rangers' James Tavernier in the Premiership goal stakes.

Shankland has scored against Sunday's opponents Rangers twice this season, but both times in defeat.

Can he help Hearts avoid a sixth loss to the Ibrox side this season?

