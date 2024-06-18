☝️ player to watch from every Copa América side

Copa América is finally on our doorstep which means it’s time to really dig into the participating nations.

For a start, we’ll go through every side in the tournament and pick out one player that you absolutely cannot miss!

Ecuador-v-Argentina-International-Friendly-1718646459.jpg

Who else but the little magician? Messi has finally made his mark for the national team, securing a Copa América and World Cup title in the last three years.

Messi is still showing his special talents at the age of 36 now as an Inter Miami player, and he will make everything tick for Argentina at this tournament once again.

Peru – Edison Flores

Universitario-v-Corinthians-Copa-CONMEBOL-Sudamericana-2023-1718646703.jpg

Flores is perhaps one of the lesser-known players on our list, but the 30-year-old has shown flashes of brilliance throughout his injury-riddled career.

Despite never truly breaking out of the Americas, Flores has scored 16 goals in 73 appearances for his nation and will be called upon to provide a spark up top for La Bicolor in a tough Group A.

Chile – Alexis Sánchez

Ecuador-v-Chile-FIFA-World-Cup-2026-Qualifier-1718647017.jpg

Yes, it is 2024 and we’re still highlighting Alexis Sánchez as Chile’s player to watch heading into a summer tournament.

The Chilean legend is still starting in every big game for his nation and will continue to do so in the United States during Copa América this summer.

51 goals for your nation is already enough for legend-status, but Sánchez is not done yet.

Canada – Tajon Buchanan

Belgium-v-Canada-Group-F-FIFA-World-Cup-Qatar-2022-1718647211.jpg

While it may have been easy to choose the likes of Alphonso Davies or Jonathan David for Canada’s player to watch, Tajon Buchanan is truly starting to make a name for himself on the wing.

The Inter Milan man could become a key cog in the new Jesse Marsch machine out on the flank, with bags of pace and composure in the final-third.

Mexico-v-Honduras-CONCACAF-Nations-League-1718647547.jpg

The Feyenoord man has struggled when on the pitch for El Tri, but surely his superb club form will translate to international duties at some point.

Giménez is certainly the present and future of Mexico’s attack, with 29 goal contributions in 30 Eredivisie games last season, but he will have to find that same form this summer if his nation are to get anything out of the tournament.

Ecuador-v-Bolivia-International-Friendly-1718648692.jpg

Most football fans will know the name Moisés Caicedo after the midfielder made a big-money move to Premier League giants Chelsea.

While his form at Stamford Bridge has not been nearly as mercurial as when he was Brighton’s midfield stalwart, Caicedo has the ability to control a game all on his own, and his passing range is wide enough to open up the defence of any of Ecuador’s Group B rivals.

Venezuela – Salomón Rondón

Pachuca-v-Columbus-Crew-Concacaf-Champions-Cup-2024-1718648883.jpg

Gone are the days of Salomón Rondón strutting his stuff for West Brom, but that doesn’t mean the 34-year-old is out of commission.

The Venezuelan just recently led Mexican side Pachuca to a CONCACAF Champions Cup title and will lead the line for La Vinotinto once again this summer.

Jamaica-v-Mexico-Semifinals-2023-CONCACAF-Gold-Cup-1718649525.jpg

Jamaica’s new generation of players has yet to truly prove itself, but a player like Michail Antonio is just the level needed to make a splash in a tournament like Copa América.

There was plenty of off-field turmoil between the Reggae Boyz and the federation, but with that seemingly in the rearview mirror, Antonio and his mates can focus on the task at hand.

West Ham’s record Premier League goalscorer has bagged just under 70 league goals with the Hammers, but now is the time to show his stuff for Jamaica.

USA – Gio Reyna

Colombia-v-United-States-1718657475.jpg

Like a few of our other players on this list, Reyna may not be the first name that jumps off a United States team sheet comprised of Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Folarin Balugon and others, but the midfielder saves his best work for the Stars and Stripes.

Reyna is the creative flare in a usually industrious midfield for the United States, and will be the link between attack and defence as Gregg Berhalter’s side play out of the back.

FBL-ENG-PR-FULHAM-LIVERPOOL-1718657723.jpg

Núñez seemingly became the butt of a running joke last season at Liverpool, garnering a reputation for missing big chances, but like Gio Reyna before him, Núñez has turned it on for his nation as of late.

The striker bagged a hat-trick against fellow participants Mexico in a 4-0 rout just last week, and he’ll head into the tournament in superb form for Uruguay as a result.

Panama – Adalberto Carrasquilla

Jamaica-v-Panama-3rd-Place-Match-Concacaf-Nations-League-1718658763.jpg

Carrasquilla has made a name for himself in North America as one of the top midfielders in Major League Soccer, leading Houston to a U.S. Open Cup triumph over Lionel Messi and Inter Miami.

The 25-year-old has already earned over 50 caps for Panama and will be the key man in midfield if his nation are to stun the world and finish in the top-two of Group C.

Bolivia – Miguel Terceros

FBL-FRIENDLY-MEX-BOL-1718659266.jpg

Miguel Terceros is likely a name that few people have heard heading into the tournament, but the Bolivian youngster could be poised for breakout summer in a side with relatively low expectations.

The 20-year-old Santos man can dribble with the best of them and could be the creative spark La Verde need as strong underdogs in Group C.

Brazil – Vinícius Júnior

Brazil-v-United-States-Continental-Clasico-2024-1718666805.jpg

Like their rivals Argentina, Brazil’s player to watch was an easy choice — Real Madrid star Vinícius Júnior.

Brazil’s form heading into the tournament leaves plenty to be desired, but with stars like Vini and his supporting cast, they should be able to turn it on at any time.

No matter how poor the mood in the camp is, Vini can be the most electric player in Copa América if he feels like it.

Romania-v-Colombia-International-Friendly-1718668621.jpg

Luis Díaz may not be the most prolific in front of goal, but as far as crafty South American wingers go, the Liverpool man is up there with the best.

After a Premier League season in which he amassed 13 goal contributions, Díaz is the face of a team that still boasts one-time Colombian saviour James Rodriguez, and it’s his attacking flare that Los Cafeteros could rely on if they are to play a major role at the Copa this year.

Paraguay – Julio Enciso

Peru-v-Paraguay-International-Friendly-1718668884.jpg

The Brighton and Hove Albion youngster is another name on the list of burgeoning stars who could get their name in lights with a good showing in Copa América.

Before his move to the Premier League, Enciso became a household name in South America after becoming one of the youngest players to score in the Copa Libertadores. But can he now make a similar impact for his nation in a star-studded Group D?

Argentina-v-Costa-Rica-International-Friendly-1718669154.jpg

Despite not participating in the last World Cup cycle due to off-field differences with manager former Luis Fernando Suarez, Ugalde comes into the tournament as one of the brightest young talents in the Americas.

The 22-year-old’s most prolific spell as a striker came for Dutch side FC Twente when he bagged 22 goals in 84 games before making the move to Spartak Moscow.

Ugalde found the back of the net against World Champions Argentina back in March, and Costa Rica will need something similar if they are going to pull off a shock.