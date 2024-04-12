Player to watch - Callum McGregor

[BBC]

It was significant that, when it was suggested in the aftermath of Sunday's 3-3 draw with Rangers that Tomoki Iwata had proved an able deputy, Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers stressed that Callum McGregor is a different type of player who brings greater creativity.

The 30-year-old club captain nevertheless looked short of match fitness as he made a couple of uncharacteristic mistakes in his return from injury as a substitute at Ibrox.

In the Scotland midfielder's absence from the starting XI, Celtic have scored at least three goals in each of their last four games, but two of those were victories over bottom side Livingston and one over lowly St Johnstone.

In all those games, relegation-threatened sides were only subdued late on. Meanwhile, in their first game without their talisman, they were beaten by Heart of Midlothian.

So it is almost certain that McGregor will be on from the start as St Mirren visit on Saturday looking to avoid a fourth consecutive defeat this season against Celtic.