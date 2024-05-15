Player to watch: Bojan Miovski

[BBC]

Getting the Bojan Miovski goal machine motoring again has certainly helped Peter Leven turn Aberdeen's fortunes around since taking over as caretaker manager.

The Macedonia striker was the one bright spark in an early season of drudgery, but even he tailed off as first Barry Robson then Neil Warnock were shown the door.

Reignited under Leven, Miovski has scored three times in his last five games to take his total to 26 from 56 appearances for club and country this season.

He particularly enjoys scoring at Pittodrie - and will relish Wednesday's visit by Livingston considering his five in just three home games against the West Lothian side are his most against any opponent.

