Which player do you want to see a complete performance out of in Week 17? 'GMFB'
The "GMFB" crew makes their pick of the player they want to see a complete performance out of in Week 17, and share their favorite overtime moment from NFL history.
(Ottawa Senators) with a Spectacular Goalie Save from Ottawa Senators vs. Boston Bruins, 12/27/2022
The Bills head to Cincinnati for a Monday night game that could decide the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs. Here’s an early look at the matchup.
Nick Foles will get a chance to rebound after throwing three interceptions in Week 16.
His family bought the Denver Broncos last summer but it was on Tuesday that CEO Greg Penner really took ownership of the franchise. Penner made it clear that not only will he lead the search for a new head coach but that Nathaniel Hackett's replacement will report directly to him and not to general manager George Paton. “Yes, the new head coach will report to me, which is the more typical structure in the NFL,” Penner said.
Wisconsin 24, Oklahoma State 17: Guaranteed Rate Bowl what happened, player of the game, and what it all means
PHOENIX (AP) Wisconsin had a new coach on the sideline, with the interim coach still calling the shots. The Badgers had several new players in key positions, including quarterback. A 17-point lead nearly erased, Wisconsin dug down for one last defensive play to beat Oklahoma State 24-17 in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Tuesday night.
In a Draft Network mock draft, the Bears trade the No. 2 pick to land a veteran WR1 for Justin Fields and three picks.
The moment a coaching vacancy arose in Denver on Monday, speculation emerged regarding the possibility of former Saints coach Sean Payton getting the job. While money won’t be an issue for the new owners of the team, there are other considerations for someone like Payton, who could take pretty much any vacant job he wants. [more]
Kirk Herbstreit wishes he could have played better in Ohio State's first ever meeting with Georgia in the 1993 Citrus Bowl.
With a win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy could become the fifth rookie in NFL history to accomplish this feat.
Chargers coach Brandon Staley had an interesting answer to a question about whether officials should have ejected his Pro Bowl safety, Derwin James. Staley blamed Colts quarterback Nick Foles for putting receiver Ashton Dulin in position to be hit like James hit him. Both James and Dulin are in concussion protocol. “It’s a play where [more]
Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel has a tough choice ahead about playing vs. resting his players vs. the Dallas Cowboys. Here's his thought process.
The Horned Frogs spent Christmas watching the GOAT in action
Jaden Williams, an 8-year-old from San Jose who loves the 49ers, got to perform at Levi's Stadium on Saturday after going viral for the incredible dance moves he displayed during his second grade holiday performance.
Mac Jones' fine revealed for controversial hit on Bengals CB Eli Apple.
The decision of the Broncos to fire coach Nathaniel Hackett and to keep, at least for now, G.M. George Paton suggests that the Broncos indeed will try to rectify the Russell Wilson debacle. They really have no choice. The contract that Paton gave to Wilson in late August makes the cap consequences for cutting him [more]
How Brock Purdy plays throughout the remainder of the season will go a long way in deciding if he will remain the 49ers' starting quarterback in 2023.
Green Bay's playoff chances have risen in the last couple weeks. What still has to happen, and could the Packers really get in with a losing record?
J.J. Watt is calling it a career after 12 seasons in the NFL.
The playoff picture is taking shape after Christmas weekend. Here's where each team stands in the power rankings with two weeks remaining in the regular season.