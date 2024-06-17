Player Travels To Charlton Athletic For Medical As Move Nears

Charlton Athletic are set to put Josh Edwards through a medical ahead of signing him from Dunfermline Athletic this summer, according to the Scottish Express.

The 24-year-old left-back is on the cusp of completing a transfer south of the border in the ongoing transfer window.

He impressed in the Scottish Championship last season and is now on his way to England this summer.

Charlton have a deal in place with Dunfermline for the signature of the defender early in the transfer window.

It has been claimed that Edwards has travelled south of the border to London to complete the formalities of the transfer.

And he will soon undergo a medical ahead of completing the potential transfer to the League One club.

Charlton have agreed to pay a six-figure fee to the Scottish side for the signature of the 24-year-old left-back.

The London club finished 16th in League One last season and are hoping to build a squad that can push for at least a playoff spot in the upcoming campaign.