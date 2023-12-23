Player of the Year 'Student of the game': Berlin Brothersvalley's versatile Prosser did it all

Dec. 23—Versatile. Big-play capability. Leader. Winner.

Pick a description above and it applies to Berlin Brothersvalley senior quarterback/safety Pace Prosser.

For four seasons, Prosser has made his presence felt on the area's football fields — and basketball courts — while combining physical attributes, athleticism and a winning mentality to help the Mountaineers win 37 games against only seven losses since the 2020 season.

This year, Berlin Brothersvalley went 10-2, falling to eventual PIAA Class 2A runner-up Westinghouse in the District 5-8 subregional title game.

Despite playing through a midseason injury, Prosser led a youthful Mountaineers squad in its first venture in the Inter-County Conference South.

The Tribune-Democrat named Prosser Player of the Year based on his all-around statistical and intangible contributions. Coaches from all three area conferences nominated Prosser as offensive, defensive or player of the year.

"A big testament goes to the team — the guys around me making different types of plays," said Prosser, a 2022 all-state pick at defensive back.

"That helps me excel. They do a great job. Even the younger guys during the week, getting together, game plans.

"A big thank you to Coach (Doug) Paul. Over these past four years, he's really contributed the most to my football career."

This season, Prosser completed 93 of 173 passes for 1,490 yards, 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He rushed for 557 yards, at 6.6 yards a carry, with four TDs. The veteran quarterback even caught one pass in four different games, a long of 55 yards, including a 6-yard touchdown against Westinghouse in the subregional title game.

"With Pace, he's an amazing athlete, but it's all the other attributes that go into it," Berlin coach Doug Paul said. "He's such a student of the game, no matter what sport he is playing."

Prosser also is an all-state guard in basketball who played in two state championship games as the Mountaineers finished as silver medalists in 2021 and 2023. He is signed to play basketball at Gannon University.

He earned Player of the Year honors among a field of contenders that included Jack Sheredy of Northern Cambria, Evan McCracken of Richland, Derek Hite of Penn Cambria, Xander Richardson of Forest Hills, Caden McCully of United Valley, Ethan Smith of North Star and Nate Whysong of Chestnut Ridge.

"He just watched so much film," Paul said. "He had a cool, calm demeanor to him. Nothing ever shook him. Nothing rattled him. He was super-competitive, but he had that demeanor, I called it a 'bulldog mentality,' that he was going to do whatever he could to help the team win."

At safety, Prosser intercepted seven passes this season.

He returned three of those for touchdowns and had a fourth pick-six wiped out by an illegal block near the goal line. The 6-foot-3, 188-pounder made 67 tackles, with 41 solo stops. He had five passes defensed and one fumble recovery.

"I like defense a lot," Prosser said. "As a team at Berlin, we take a lot of pride in not letting a team get any points. You throw a zero on the scoreboard, you take a lot of pride in it."

Berlin Brothersvalley outscored opponents by a combined 406-171 this season.

Prosser had two or more touchdown passes in six games and threw for at least one score nine times in 2023.

He posted three 100-yard rushing games, including 142 yards and one touchdown in a 24-16 loss at Northern Bedford County in a meeting of unbeaten teams during Week 5. Prosser injured his leg in that game.

"Most players probably would have missed two to three weeks," Paul said. "He demanded that he was going back into that game."

Prosser also had a presence on special teams, especially late in the season.

He returned four kickoffs against Westinghouse for 135 yards and a touchdown (overall, he had eight kickoff returns for 313 yards in 2023). He also fielded one punt against the Bulldogs and returned it nine yards.

Prosser even asked Paul if he could punt in that title game, and then booted a 61-yarder in his only attempt against Westinghouse.

"People talk about all three aspects of the game — the offense, the defense and the special teams," Paul said. "He was by far the leader of our offense. He was the first quarterback that I gave the green light to change the play at the line. I knew he spent so much time looking at film.

"On defense, he was an all-state player as a junior and I think he has a pretty good chance again this year with seven interceptions," the coach continued.

"Special teams. Looking at what he did with kickoff and punt returns, wow," Paul said. "In the last game against Westinghouse, he asked to punt and had a 60-yard punt. He just impacted all three sides of the ball."

Prosser said he shares the honor with his teammates and coaches.

"I'm not getting anything without any of them," Prosser said. "Personally, I don't like to accept things about me, but it's a great honor and I appreciate everybody that nominated me."

