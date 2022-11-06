Which player should be the Steelers first-round pick?

If the season continues as it is, the Pittsburgh Steelers stand to finish with a very high pick in the first round. The Steelers have some fairly clear needs in the 2023 NFL draft. Looking at the top players at those positions, we’ve put together a fairly definitive list of the top guys who will be available and want to know which one you think the Steelers should draft.

All things being equal, if all five of those guys are on the board, give me Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter every time. He’s incredibly disruptive and would be the perfect player to line up with Cam Heyward on the defensive line. Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr. would be a close second with his ability to rush the passer.

But cast your vote and let us know which of these guys would be your top choice as of right now. And let us know in the comments below if you would go in a different direction altogether.

