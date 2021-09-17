Player spotlight: Tennessee Tech quarterback Davis Shanley

Tennessee (1-1) will host Tennessee Tech (0-2) in Week 3 Saturday at Neyland Stadium.

Davis Shanley has started at quarterback for Tennessee Tech this season.

Shanley has completed 25-of-55 passes for 219 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions. The 6-foot-2, 204-pound signal-caller has been sacked four times this season.

Shanley transferred to Tennessee Tech from Western Kentucky.

He signed with the Hilltoppers and then-head coach Mike Sanford Jr. Sanford Jr. served as Western Kentucky’s head coach from 2017-18 and is currently offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Minnesota.

Shanley started four games at Western Kentucky in 2018, completing 91-of-141 passes for 942 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

He played one game for the Hilltoppers in 2019 and redshirted last season under head coach Tyson Helton.

Ahead of Saturday’s contest between the Vols and Golden Eagles, Tennessee Tech head coach Dewayne Alexander joined the show “Football Two-A-Days” and discussed Shanley and his quarterbacks.

The show can be listened to here or below.