Player Spotlight: Bears RB David Montgomery’s elusiveness and vision are out of this world

While very little went right for the Chicago Bears in their Week 2 loss to the Green Bay Packers, one thing that was evident was the ground game was working.

David Montgomery accumulated 122 yards on 15 carries, and continues to be one of the most slept on talents across the NFL. Let’s take a look at a few of his best runs from Sunday night.

The Bears rode Montgomery on their opening drive. Here, the run a toss right with fullback Khari Blasingame leading the way and clearing the path for Montgomery, who explodes through the hole and sheds a tackle to get a solid gain.

The same drive here and good patience being shown by Montgomery. He attempts to go up the middle, sees nothing, and then breaks it outside for a good gain inside the five.

Now, Montgomery misses a big hole in the A gap. However, he makes up for it by pulling off a spin move in traffic and jump cutting through a hole. The shifty fourth-year man from Iowa State then breaks several tackles on his way to a big gain on an elusive and angry run.

Again, excellent patience here from Montgomery. Very resembling of a young Le’Veon Bell. The Bears pull left guard Cody Whitehair who leads the way for Montgomery to the outside. Whitehair busts inside a gap, where Montgomery follows, breaks a tackle, and picks up good yardage.

The quickness and agility of Montgomery is astounding. He stops on a dime while running to his right, immediately breaks to his left, and repeats the cycle on his way to his second best run of the night

Montgomery takes everything we’ve seen thus far and roles it into one on this play. Patience as he approaches the line of scrimmage looking for a lane, finding a gap behind Whitehair, shedding multiple tackles, juking and shaking his way to a gain of 28. Outstanding run.

Montgomery was toying with the Packers defense all night. If this type of play carries over into Sunday, expect Chicago to ride him once more.

