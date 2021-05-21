This player was slapped with a penalty after taking 74 seconds to shoot at the PGA Championship

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. — John Catlin received a one-stroke penalty during the first round of the 103rd PGA Championship for a breach of the pace of play policy.

Catlin, a 30-year-old American who competes regularly on the European Tour and was awarded a special exemption into his first major, was timed taking 74 seconds to play his second shot at the 16th hole, his seventh hole of the first round at The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Resort. The first bad time resulted in a pace of play warning. His second bad time took place while playing Hole No. 3 (his 12th hole), where he took 63 seconds for his second shot, resulting in a one-stroke Pace of Play Penalty.

The PGA of America has adopted a Pace of Play Policy under Rule 5.6b(3) of the Rules of Golf to encourage and enforce prompt play. Asked to comment on the penalty, Catlin said in a text, “Honestly, just moving on.”

He shot 3-over 75.

Pace-of-play penalties are rarely called on the PGA Tour. In fact, the last time a player was docked for slow play at a major was at the 2013 Masters. On that occasion, 14-year-old Tianlang Guan was the guilty party.