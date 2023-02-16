Player salaries, payroll for Houston Rockets after 2023 trade deadline

For the young and rebuilding Houston Rockets, their roster to finish the 2022-23 season is all about flexibility.

Much of the roster is comprised of highly touted draft prospects from recent years like Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr., and Alperen Sengun. Because these players are on their initial NBA contracts, their annual salary rates are relatively inexpensive by league standards.

Houston does have some veterans surrounding them, but maintaining salary cap space of roughly $60 million for a critical 2023 offseason was a priority in selecting who those veterans are.

For example, of the three veterans acquired and initially retained at the 2023 trade deadline — Danny Green, Justin Holiday, and Frank Kaminsky — none has any guaranteed money owed beyond this season. Thus, for general manager Rafael Stone, it preserves the balance sheet as it’s been carefully set up over the years.

With that in mind, here’s a look at Houston’s roster as the league year winds down. This list is sorted in ascending order from least to most, financially, during the 2022-23 season, according to HoopsHype salary data. Any potential future earnings for each Rockets player as part of his current contract are noted beneath each photo.

Trevor Hudgins: $508,891 (two way)

Seasons of current contract beyond 2022-23: None

Darius Days: $508,891 (two way)

Seasons of current contract beyond 2022-23: None

Daishen Nix: $1,563,518

Seasons of current contract beyond 2022-23: $1.8 million for 2023-24, $2 million for 2024-25; both nonguaranteed

KJ Martin: $1,782,621

Seasons of current contract beyond 2022-23: $1.9 million for 2023-24, nonguaranteed

TyTy Washington: $2,210,040

Seasons of current contract beyond 2022-23: $2.3 million for 2023-24, $2.4 million for 2024-25, $4.4 million for 2025-26; final two seasons are team options

Josh Christopher: $2,372,160

Seasons of current contract beyond 2022-23: $2.5 million for 2023-24, $4.3 million for 2024-25; both seasons are team options

Frank Kaminsky: $2,463,490

Seasons of current contract beyond 2022-23: none

Usman Garuba: $2,471,160

Seasons of current contract beyond 2022-23: $2.6 million for 2023-24, $4.4 million for 2024-25; both seasons are team options

Kevin Porter Jr.: $3,217,631

Seasons of current contract beyond 2022-23: $18.2 million per year through 2026-27; every season after 2023-24 is nonguaranteed

Tari Eason: $3,359,160

Seasons of current contract beyond 2022-23: $3.5 million for 2023-24, $3.7 million for 2024-25, $5.7 million for 2025-26; final two seasons are team options

Alperen Sengun: $3,375,360

Seasons of current contract beyond 2022-23: $3.5 million for 2023-24, $5.4 million for 2024-25; both seasons are team options

Boban Marjanovic: $4,292,847

Seasons of current contract beyond 2022-23: none

Jae’Sean Tate: $7,065,217

Seasons of current contract beyond 2022-23: $6.5 million for 2023-24, $7.1 million for 2024-25; final season is a team option

Jabari Smith Jr.: $8,882,640

Seasons of current contract beyond 2022-23: $9.3 million for 2023-24, $9.8 million for 2024-25, $12.4 million for 2025-26; final two seasons are team options

Jalen Green: $9,441,840

Seasons of current contract beyond 2022-23: $9.9 million for 2023-24, $12.5 million for 2024-25; both seasons are team options

Dead money

These are players who no longer play for the Rockets but are still being paid thanks to guaranteed money that was owed to them at the time of their release. All of these payments end after 2022-23.

John Wall : $47,345,760

Derrick Favors : $10,183,800

Danny Green : $9,710,528

Justin Holiday : $6,292,440

Moe Harkless : $4,564,980

Ty Jerome : $4,220,057

Theo Maledon : $1,900,000

DJ Augustin : $333,333

Troy Williams: $122,741

2023 Rockets cap space projection

Projected 2023-24 NBA salary cap: $134 million

Rockets cap space projection: $56-60 million

Roster count: 13 players (including two first-round picks)

The Rockets are set to have the most cap space this offseason after their deadline moves. That projection could decrease if they were to extend KJ Martin to a new deal with a higher starting salary that would replace his $1.9 million team option for next season. This would prevent him from entering unrestricted free agency in 2024, but they’d still have more than enough cap space for this summer.

