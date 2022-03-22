Player rights group files Department of Education civil rights complaint vs. NCAA

The National College Players Association is continuing its push to lift the NCAA’s cap on player compensation.

The organization filed a civil rights complaint to the United States Department of Education on Tuesday alleging that the NCAA’s limits on compensation are violating the civil rights of Black athletes across the country. The civil rights complaint comes weeks after the NCPA filed an unfair labor practices complaint against the NCAA with the National Labor Relations Board in an attempt to get players classified as employees of their schools.

NCPA president Ramogi Huma told Sports Illustrated that his group was “blitzing” federal agencies in an attempt to get NCAA rules changed. The NCAA has been pushing for a federal framework to govern name, image, and likeness rules for athletes. The NCAA waived its ban on endorsement and sponsor income for athletes after states across the country had begun enacting laws allowing college athletes to make money off their image rights. The NCAA is also strongly against classifying college athletes as employees.

The NCPA said in its filing with the DOE that less than 10% of the revenue from men’s basketball and men’s football are put back into those respective programs while that number is almost 30% for women’s basketball. The complaints against the NCAA also come in the wake of the unanimous ruling by the Supreme Court against the NCAA in the NCAA v. Alston case. Judge Brett Kavanaugh questioned the NCAA’s caps on compensation in his concurring opinion and the governing body lifted its rules barring athletes from profiting off their image rights not long after the decision.

The process for the civil rights complaint will not be an immediate or expedient one. Now that the NCPA’s complaint has been filed with the Department of Education, the department’s Office of Civil Rights determines if the complaint is subject to further processing and whether or not it can investigate it. If the complaint is opened for investigation, the OCR serves as a “neutral fact-finder” and “will collect and analyze relevant evidence from the complainant, the recipient, and other sources as appropriate.”