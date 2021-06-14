Player reportedly arrested after fight during Korn Ferry Tour Monday qualifier

You don’t see this every day.

A fight broke out during the middle of a qualifier for the Korn Ferry Tour’s Wichita Open on Monday at Sand Creek Station Golf Course in Newton, Kansas.

The players involved have not yet been identified.

The tour released the following statement to Golfweek: “The Korn Ferry Tour is aware of the incident that occurred at today’s qualifier in Newton, Kansas. The individuals involved are not current Korn Ferry Tour members. We are in the process of gathering more details and have no further comment at this time.”

The Firepit Collective’s Ryan French – you know him on Twitter as @acaseofthegolf1 – was first to report on the altercation and arrest early Monday afternoon. According to French, the fight stemmed from one player confronting another in the group about not helping to tend the pin or search for potentially lost golf balls. The player who was confronted for not helping got mad, punched the other player who confronted him and then was arrested after police were called.

A source who played in the qualifier spoke on the condition of anonymity and confirmed the reason for the fight to Golfweek.

Full story from a source: Player A who had been slow hits it left into trouble. Player B and Players B dad don't help him look. At green Player A says "you could have helped look" Player B dad says "you could hit it straight" And it was on. (Quotes not exact) — Monday Q Info (@acaseofthegolf1) June 14, 2021

Four players did not finish the qualifier: Todd Shomler (WD), Luke Smith (DQ), Rio Hovel (NC) and Zander Winston (WD).

Derek Fribbs, the third player in the group who was not involved in the fight, finished the day at 7-over 79.