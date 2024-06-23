PLAYER RATINGS | Switzerland 1-1 Germany – Germany top the group despite poor performance

Germany secured first place in their group with a late draw against Switzerland in Frankfurt.

In a similar pattern to the first two games, Germany dominated the ball but never really put any pressure on the Switzerland goal until Robert Andrich’s long range effort beat Yann Sommer with an awkward bounce, but the goal would be ruled out due to a foul in the build up.

Germany continued to control the ball but their defensive frailties began to show as the Swiss broke through and finally broke the deadlock in the 28th minute through Dan Ndoye who converted a Remo Freuler cross.

In the second half, Germany continued to struggle in front of goal despite dominating the ball. Several times they forced Sommer to make several saves or Switzerland to make some last ditch defending.

However, as it looked as if Germany had thrown away first place, Niclas Füllkrug pops up to convert a David Raum cross to rescue a draw for Germany.

The draw means Germany finish first in the group on seven points. Their next game will be on Dortmund on Saturday against second place from Group C.

Germany Player Ratings

Manuel Neuer (6) – Didn’t have much to do all night apart from pick the ball out his net.



Joshua Kimmich (5) – Continues to struggle at the right-back position and was found out again tonight.

Jonathan Tah (4) – Out of position for the goal and a flying kick on the halfway line to rule him out of Germany’s round of 16 match. Not a great night for Tah.

Antonio Rüdiger (6) – The best of the defenders tonight but still faced problems against Ndoye.

Maximilian Mittelstädt (5) – Full-backs continue to be Germany’s weakness, Mittelstädt struggled at both ends of the pitch tonight.

Robert Andrich (6) – Scored Germany’s disallowed goal and was probably one of Germany’s better players in a poor performance from the team. It maybe time to think about starting Pascal Groß in the round of 16. Jack Meenan

Toni Kroos (6) – Was Germany’s best player tonight and shows how important he is in making the team tick the way they do. JM

Jamal Musiala (6) – Was just not his night, after great showings in the first two games, Musiala struggled to influence the game to the same extent. JM

Ilkay Gündogan (5) – Probably Germany’s worst attacker this evening, but an off night for everyone wearing white. Didn’t create anything unlike Wirtz and Musiala and was also not had present in the opposition box as in the previous two games where he was Man of the Match. JM

Florian Wirtz (6) – A similar story to every one of Germany’s attackers this evening, despite great performances against Scotland and Hungary, they just did not click this evening. JM

Kai Havertz (6) – After struggling against Hungary, Havertz was Germany’s most active attacker tonight and had several decent chances, but failed to convert them. JM

Others: Nico Schlotterbeck (5), David Raum (6), Maximilian Beier (5), Leroy Sané (5), Niclas Füllkrug (6)

