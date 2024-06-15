Player Ratings | Spain 3-0 Croatia

Spain got their Euro 2024 campaign off to the best possible start after a 3-0 win against Croatia on Saturday evening.

Alongside a clean sheet, five players got involved with the goals, with Álvaro Morata and Dani Carvajal on target, Fabián Ruiz getting a goal and an assist, and Lamine Yamal and Pedri getting assists.

The match got off to a slow start, with very few chances for either side in the first 20 minutes. After this, things livened up quite dramatically, with all three goals taking place in the final 25 minutes of the first-half.

The second-half didn’t have the same level of energy, but a penalty scare for Spain was ruled out when Bruno Petkovic’s rebound goal was ruled out after several Croatian players encroached upon the box before the spot-kick had been taken.

With this emphatic result, Spain’s next generation of superstars have begun to announce themselves on the world stage, and they will likely get a few more mentions when people talk about potential winners for the tournament, despite not being amongst the favourites from the outset.

As La Roja got their Euro 2024 campaign underway, our player ratings are as follows:

Unai Simón – 8.5, Dani Carvajal – 8, Robin Le Normand – 7.5, Nacho – 7.5, Cucurella – 7.5, Rodri – 7, Lamine Yamal – 8.5, Pedri – 8, Fabián Ruiz – 9, Nico Williams – 7, Álvaro Morata – 8

GSFN | Ciaran Currie