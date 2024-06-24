Player Ratings | Spain 1-0 Albania

Spain maintained their winning streak at the European Championships with a 1-0 victory over Albania. Ferran Torres scored the only goal in the game, which saw Luis de la Fuente’s drastically changed side secure their third consecutive win at the tournament.

Torres’ early goal also resulted in Albania’s exit as the fourth-placed team in Group B.

The Spain boss made ten changes to the side that beat Italy 1-0 four days ago with Aymeric Laporte the only player retaining his place. The team was rotated heavily as a result of La Roja already securing top spot in Group B in their last outing.

Albania began the game strongly knowing they needed a win to have any chance of progressing to the knockout stage. However, the experimental Spain side took the lead in the 13th minute and dealt a huge blow to Albania’s qualifications hopes.

Attacking midfielder Dani Olmo threaded a delightful through ball to Torres, who showed great composure in front of goal to give his side the lead. In the second half, Albania tried to get themselves back into the game and began to press with more intensity.

David Raya, who was tested on multiple occasions on the night, made a great save to deny Armando Broja’s effort late on, which earned him his first clean sheet of the tournament.

Spain have just gone an entire group stage of a major tournament without conceding a single goal for the first time in their history (Opta)



Our player ratings for the tie can be found below:

David Raya- 8, Jesus Navas- 8.5, Daniel Vivian- 6.5, Aymeric Laporte- 7, Alejandro Grimaldo- 7.5, Martin Zubimend- 6.5, Mikel Merino- 6, Dani Olmo- 9, Ferran Torres- 8.5, Joselu- 7, Mikel Oyarzabal- 5

Rajan Sangha | GSFN