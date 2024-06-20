Player Ratings | Spain 1-0 Italy

With their win against Italy on Thursday night in Gelsenkirchen, Spain have secured their place in the Last 16 of Euro 2024 with a game to spare.

The scoreline doesn’t tell the full tale of the tie, however, as Spain dominated, with 18 shots compared to Italy’s four, and the Italians only managing one shot on target.

The two sides somehow went in at half time on level terms, despite Spain being all over them for almost the entire 45 minutes.

Italy’s best period of play came around the 70-minute mark, when they mustered a few optimistic attacking plays, but still couldn’t make any real threat to score.

The difference-maker was a cross from Nico Williams around the 55-minute mark, which deflected off Morata’s head and Donnarumma’s glove, before hitting the back of the net via the knee of Calafiori.

Regardless of how it was achieved, Spain are into the last 16 and will now wait patiently to find out who they will face.

Our player ratings for the tie can be found below:

Unai Simón – 7.5, Dani Carvajal – 7.5, Robin Le Normand – 7.5, Aymeric Laporte – 7.5, Marc Cucurella – 8.5, Pedri – 7, Rodri – 8, Fabián Ruiz – 8.5, Lamine Yamal – 7.5, Álvaro Morata – 7, Nico Williams – 8

GSFN | Ciaran Currie