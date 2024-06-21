PLAYER RATINGS | Netherlands 0-0 France – Les Bleus share spoils amid VAR controversy

Les Bleus would draw blank with the Netherlands in their second UEFA Euro 2024 group stage clash which saw plenty of chances from both sides and a controversial decision against Xavi Simons in the second half.

After the mid-week suspense surrounding Kylian Mbappé’s condition, Didier Deschamps would opt to name a starting eleven without Les Bleus’ captain, as Aurelien Tchouaméni was brought in to bolster the midfield area. After the pre-match formalities, it would be the Dutch that would take the initiative with the first chance of the match as Memphis Depay slid through Jeremie Frimpong who burst through with pace and Maignan had to be on hand to parry away low strike.

Les Bleus would respond with their own chance only seconds later, as Griezmann tried his luck from the edge of the box, and Verbruggen was on hand to tip over the bar. The busy action would continue before the end of the 10-minute mark, as Simons and Depay combined in the box and the Netherlands would claim a penalty which was duelly waved away by English referee Anthony Taylor.

Les Bleus would get excruciatingly close through Greizmann after Thuram combined wonderfully with Adrien Rabiot, but the Atletico Madrid man couldn’t sort his feet out in time only a few yards in front of Verbruggen’s net. The Dutch response: a quick dribble and flash at goal from Gakpo, as Maignan once again saved confidently.

Whilst Les Bleus held more of the ball in the opening period, they struggled with the Dutch press and couldn’t seem to progress the ball in the same way without Griezmann dropping to receive the ball. Yet, Les Bleus managed to grow into the game by the end of the half.

Second half VAR controversy…

The beginning of the second half would be a quieter affair, but N’Golo Kanté and Adrien Rabiot found themselves in some good positions but the latter lacked the composure to generate any shots on target. Thuram would test Verbruggen on the hour-mark, but his strike was collected easily by the Brighton goalkeeper. Tchouaméni’s header looped just wide, as Les Bleus began to look like the side most likely to break the deadlock at the Leipzig Arena.

A huge chance presented itself to Antoine Griezmann once again, after being fed smartly by Kanté but once again Verbruggen managed to flick away his flicked effort on goal after losing balance. Dembélé would twist and turn, and his strike fizzed over the bar only minutes later.

Yet, the Netherlands would break against the run of play and see the ball in the back of the net following Xavi Simons’ strike on the rebound following Depay’s close range attempt. It was initially flagged for offside, but Didier Deschamps’ side would be lucky to see the decision stand as VAR viewed that Dumfries was impeding play, despite being nowhere near the field of vision of Mike Maignan.

Les Bleus tried to pile on the pressure in the final minutes of play, but it was too little too late as the two sides shared the spoils at the Leipzig Arena. Both sides now sit on four points in Group D going into the final group game, Les Bleus travelling to Dortmund to face Poland.

FRANCE PLAYER RATINGS:

Mike Maignan, 6

Théo Hernandez, 4 – Perhaps a victim of Deschamps’ re-shaped formation, but the left-back looked one-dimensional. It wasn’t of his own doing, but Rabiot’s positioning meant that he more often than not would not be able to make any offensive runs forward or offer little support as an easy-back pass option for France’s attackers.

William Saliba, 6 – A faultless display in the first half on the ball for the Arsenal man, who only lost possession once (less than any other outfield player from both sides). His understanding with Upamecano at the back is increasing with every game, and now looks to have comfortably sealed his spot at the back.

Dayot Upamecano, 6

Jules Koundé, 5

Adrien Rabiot , 5 – The midfielder was finding himself in some great offensive positions when he would make some attacking runs to cover Griezmann when he dropped deep. Yet, his decision making was poor, summarised by his lack of confidence to shoot in front of goal and instead pass to Griezmann in a huge chance to open the scoring in the first half.

N’Golo Kanté, 7 – France’s re-vitalised N’Golo Kanté keeps delivering when called upon and provided another solid display in a France shirt. It’s habitual for the Al-Ittihad man: breaking up play and providing support in possession play, he fully deserved the man of the match award.

Aurelien Tchouaméni, 5 – His return to the starting eleven for France began in somewhat underwhelming fashion. He started the game in a re-shaped midfield which saw Greizmann play further forward, but he couldn’t match the intensity of the Dutch press in the first period, struggling to progress the ball through midfield.

Antoine Griezmann, 6 – In the absence of Kylian Mbappé, he took the arm-band but also more responsibility in terms of France’s attacking play. Whilst some would say Deschamps was asking too much of the Atletico Madrid man, he was everywhere in the first half and acted as the heartbeat of Les Bleus’ passing rhythm. He made up for Tchouaméni’s deficiencies in the first period, but also managed to be the springboard of attacking play.

Marcus Thuram, 6

Ousmane Dembélé, 6

Others: Olivier Giroud 5, Kingsley Coman, 5