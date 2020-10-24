Player ratings: Manchester United v Chelsea

Manchester United – Chelsea player ratings were pretty even across the board as both sets of players were happy enough with a point and a shutout, but only a few stars did force the issue.

Edouard Mendy made some fine stops, while there were some very good defensive displays and both managers were happy enough at the end of play as Chelsea secured back-to-back 0-0 draws.

In the end, both teams were scared to go for it after recent defensive displays and that was the story of the game.

Here’s a look at the Manchester United – Chelsea player ratings out of 10.

Manchester United player ratings

David de Gea: 6 – Didn’t have much to do, but was solid enough.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka: 7 – Some fine tackles on Pulisic and Chilwell as he was strong defensively.

Victor Lindelof: 7 – Solid enough. Won plenty of headers and cleared well. A positive step forward.

Harry Maguire: 5 – Should have given a penalty away as he held Azpilicueta and had him in a headlock.

Luke Shaw: 6 – Booked. Okay defensively but didn’t offer a real outlet going forward.

Scott McTominay: 7 – Did a lot of good work defensively, especially on Pulisic.

Fred: 5 – One bad giveaway which allowed Pulisic to get a shot away. Wasn’t positive in possession.

Juan Mata: 6 – Decent shot which Mendy saved well. Didn’t get on the ball enough. Subbed out.

Bruno Fernandes: 6 – Hardly impacted the game at all. Chucked out wide when Pogba came in. Looked frustrated.

Daniel James: 5 – Barely got in the game in the first half. Subbed out in second half.

Marcus Rashford: 6 – Was clean through but his low shot was saved by Mendy. Should have done better with that.

Substitution

Edinson Cavani (58′ on for Mata): 7 – Almost scored with his first touch and forced a great block from Silva. A threat.

Paul Pogba (58′ on for James): 6 – Played a lot of forward passes and tried to get United going. Had an impact.

Mason Greenwood (83′ on for Greenwood): N/A

Chelsea player ratings

Edouard Mendy: 8 – Aside from nearly scoring a ridiculous own goal, made three good stops in the first half and a fine stop later on to deny Marcus Rashford.

Cesar Azpilicueta: 6 – Should have won a penalty kick when he was manhandled by Maguire. Solid enough at the back.

Thiago Silva: 6 – Slightly lucky to not give a penalty kick away after catching Rashford. Apart from that, solid.

Kurt Zouma: 6 – Won the ball in the air a few times and played long. Steady.

Reece James: 7 – A real outlet down the right and pinned Luke Shaw back. Good display.

N’Golo Kante: 7 – Kept mopping the ball up in damp conditions. A typical Kante display.

Jorginho: 6 – Wasn’t able to impact the game with his trademark long passes as United sat pretty deep.

Ben Chilwell: 7 – A real outlet on the left as he got forward, whipped in crosses and had a great battle with Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Christian Pulisic: 6 – Always dangerous on the ball and made some great runs off it which his Chelsea teammates couldn’t find. Had some efforts on goal but look frustrated. Subbed off.

Kai Havertz: 5 – Another subdued display. Seems to be struggling with the physicality of the Premier League.

Timo Werner: 6 – Always a great outlet with his pace, but didn’t stretch the Man United defense.

Substitution

Tammy Abraham (71′ on for Werner): 6 – Did his best to put Man United under pressure.

Mason Mount (71′ on for Havertz): 5 – Didn’t have an impact off the bench.

Hakim Ziyech (81′ on for Pulisic: N/A

