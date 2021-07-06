Player ratings: Italy v. Spain

LONDON — Italy beat Spain on penalty kicks to seal a spot in the EURO 2020 final after an epic semifinal clash between two heavyweights, as the player ratings were a joy to dish out.

Federico Chiesa gave Italy the lead in the second half but Alvaro Morata equalized to send the game to extra time.

After an intense 120 minutes plus penalty kicks, Italy were victorious as Jorginho slotted home the winning kick after Gianluigi Donnarumma denied Morata. There was definitely a lot of movement when it came to the Italy – Spain player ratings as star players from both countries impressed but then struggled.

Italy have now gone 33 games without defeat and will be the favorites to win it all against either England and Denmark back at Wembley for the final. Italy have only won the European Championships once in their history, in 1968.

Here are the Italy – Spain player ratings out of 10, as we dish out marks to the players who put on one heck of a show at Wembley.

Do you agree with the marks out of 10 for the Italy – Spain player ratings?

Italy player ratings

Gianluigi Donnarumma: 8 – Made one good stop to deny Olmo in the first half after his wayward clearance. Then denied Spain on a few occasions and came off his line well. A commanding presence throughout and saved Morata’s penalty kick in the shootout.

Giovanni Di Lorenzo: 7 – Solid at right back and switched over to left back when Emerson came off.

Leonardo Bonucci: 7 – Had a great battle with Morata but looked a little uneasy with Olmo and others dropping deeper for the first 60 minutes.

Giorgio Chiellini: 6 – Some good clearances, but allowed Morata to run off him a little too easily for Spain’s equalizer. Did his best to hold Italy together as Spain dominated.

Emerson Palmieri: 7 – Marauding display in the first half, as he hit the bar and caused so many problems. Filled in admirably for Spinazzola but tired in the second half.

Jorginho: 7 – Solid and steady throughout. Tried to hold the Italian midfield together.

Marco Verratti: 6 – Not his best display. Pedri got the better of him.

Nico Barella: 6 – Some nice touches and hit the post with a lovely effort early on, but was offside.

Federico Chiesa: 8 – What a sensational goal for the opener. So direct with his running and oozed class. Subbed off with an injury.

Ciro Immobile: 6 – Struggled to get chances but some nice flicks. Involved in Chiesa’s goal.

Lorenzo Insigne: 6 – See above. Some nice touches and involved in Chiesa’s goal, but didn’t see enough of the ball.

Substitutions

Domenico Berardi (62′ on for Immobile): 7 – Went close on multiple occasions and had a goal, correctly, ruled out for offside.

Rafael Toloi (74′ on for Emerson): 5 – Struggled to adjust to the. pace of the game after coming on at right back.

Matteo Pessina (74′ on for Verratti): 6 – Worked hard to plug gaps all over the pitch.

Manuel Locatelli (85′ on for Barella): 6 – Did his best to try and wrestle back control of midfield. Had his penalty saved.

Andrea Belotti (85′ on for Insigne): 6 – Put himself about and ran the channels well. Smashed his penalty home.

Federico Bernardeschi (107′ on for Chiesa): 6 – Had little time to make an impact. Smashed home his penalty kick.

Spain player ratings

Unai Simon: 6 – Some really shaky moments with the ball at his feet. Couple of routine saves.

Cesar Azpilicueta: 6 – Caught out a few times in the first half and a few sloppy passes too. He’s much better as a center back in a three than a right back, especially with Italy’s wide players.

Eric Garcia: 7 – Really calm and assured from the former Man City defender.

Aymeric Laporte: 8 – Some great blocks and was a real leader for Spain.

Jordi Alba: 7 – Had quality on the ball and helped his team dig deep.

Koke: 6 – Struggled to impact this game. Has struggled a little this tournament.

Sergio Busquets: 8 – Brilliant display. Used all of his experience, almost scored a curler and held Spain dominate large chunks of the game.

Pedri: 8 – What a talent Pedri, just 17, is. Some lovely touches to set up chances and worked so hard in a deeper central midfield role.

Mikel Oryazabal: 5 – Got into some great positions but the Real Sociedad man had no composure.

Dani Olmo: 8 – Exceptional. Constant threat, always running at Italy’s defense and set up Morata for the equalizer. Went close himself on several occasions too but smashed his penalty over.

Ferran Torres: 5 – Struggled to get into the game and made some rash decisions in the final third.

Substitutions

Alvaro Morata (62′ on for Torres): 7 – Missed a few chances, but kept making the runs and got his goal. What a moment that was. Had his penalty kick saved.

Gerard Moreno (70′ on for Oyarzabal): 5 – Barely had a kick, but scored his penalty kick.

Rodri (70′ on for Koke): 7 – Got on the front foot.

Marcos Llorente (82′ on for Azpilicueta): 6 – Provided energy at right back.

Thiago Alcantara (105′ on for Busquets): 5 – One poor free kick, one lovely no-look penalty kick.

Pau Torres (109′ on for Garcia): 6 – Great block to deny a shot.

