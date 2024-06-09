Player Ratings: Italy 1-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina – Big Donnarumma saves, Frattesi scores again

Here are the Italy player ratings for their 1-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina at the Stadio Castellani in Empoli.

Donnarumma 7.5 – Started the game strong with a super save. The second one on a Bosnia and Herzegovina free kick was easier. Another big save in the stoppages after a poor Dimarco pass.

Darmian 6.5 – Very reliable with and without the ball.

Buongiorno 6.5 – Demirovic was a tough, physical opponent, but the Torino ace won many duels, especially in the second half.

Calafiori 6 – A misplaced pass led to Bosnia’s best chance, but he played the rest of the match with confidence.

Bellanova 6 – He had less space than he’s accustomed to with Torino so it was not as efficient, but Italy were solid on that side. (65′ Dimarco 5)

Fagioli 6 – He played very close to Jorginho and didn’t take many risks, but at the same time, he didn’t make many mistakes. (65′ Cristante 6)

Jorginho 6 – The Arsenal man was the real Italy playmaker, playing just one step behind Fagioli. Like his compatriot, he made a lot of short and simple passes, but not many mistakes at the same time. (65′ Pellegrini 6)

Cambiaso 6 – Positive attitude and solid defensively, but he can put in even more quality than this. Slightly better when he played on the right.

Frattesi 7 – The Inter star wasted too big chances before giving Italy the lead in the first half. Fifth goal in 15 Italy appearances, fourth under Spalletti. (76′ Folorunsho)

Chiesa 6.5 – A lovely assist for Frattesi, but still not enough intensity. Italy will need him to be more consistent at Euro 2024. (76‘ Raspadori 6)

Scamacca 6 – The Atalanta star linked up well with wingers and midfielders. A couple of key passes and great physicality. He had two big chances in the second half and should probably have done more with the second attempt. (84′ Retegui N/A)

Coach: Spalletti 6.5 – Slightly better than Tuesday, not just because Italy won this time. More quality with Jorginho and Fagioli, but the Azzurri took a few risks in the first half.