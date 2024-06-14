PLAYER RATINGS: Germany 5-1 Scotland – Ilkay Gündogan shines as hosts dominate

Germany open their EURO 2024 campaign with a dominating win against a poor Scotland side

The hosts were in control throughout the whole game and took the lead with their first shot of the game when Florian Wirtz shot from just outside the area. Then within 20 minutes Germany had doubled their lead when Jamal Musiala also got in on the action with a thunderous strike.

Just before half-time, Germany would then score a third when a bad challenge by Scotland defender Ryan Porteous not only got himself sent off by awarded Germany a penalty, which Kai Havertz converted.

The pace of the game decreased after half time but Germany continued to dominate. After the introduction of Niclas Füllkrug, Germany scored their fourth when the Dortmund striker lashed one into the top corner. Scotland would leave with something however when Antonio Rüdiger diverted a header into his own net. To wrap up the performance Emre Can, who was only called up this week, made it five with his second ever international goal and first in seven years.

Germany will have a big confidence boost heading into Wednesday’s game against Hungary in Stuttgart, in what should be a tougher challenge.

Germany Player Ratings

Manuel Neuer (6) – With debate surrounding whether the Bayern Munich shot-stopper should be Germany’s number one prior to the tournament against Scotland, Neuer had little work to do. Will Shopland

Joshua Kimmich (7) – Proving why he is such an asset at right-back, Kimmich offered stability to Germany’s backline, while also being a threat in the final third. An assist for the opening goal was the icing on the cake for what was a vintage performance from the 29-year-old. WS

Jonathan Tah (7) – In a similar manner to Neuer, due to Germany’s dominance, Tah had little defensive work to do. However, with a 98% successful pass rate, the only blemish on his performance can be his yellow card. WS

Antonio Rüdiger (6) – With six defensive actions, Rüdiger was key to keeping Scotland at bay for the majority of the night. Nevertheless, an unfortunate own goal slightly dampened the overall performance for Germany. WS

Maximilian Mittelstädt (7) – In his first appearance at a major international tournament, one would be forgiven for thinking that Mittelstädt was a seasoned professional at this level. A defensively astute performance, the Berlin native will be hoping to add more of an attacking presence as the competition continues. WS

Robert Andrich (6) – Did his job while not tested by Scotland’s midfield. Complements Toni Kroos extremely well. Allows others around him to thrive. Daniel Pinder

Toni Kroos (8) – Persuaded out of international retirement by Julian Nagelsmann, Kroos has slotted in seamlessly alongside Bundesliga champion Robert Andrich, and is a valued asset to this squad with his experience. Misplaced just one pass the whole game, and controlled the game. DP

Jamal Musiala (7) – Some of the questions heading into this tournament surrounded whether Musiala and Wirtz play can together? Today answered that. They very much can. Although they may not have been the best players on the pitch they were involved in everything. Jack Meenan

Ilkay Gündogan (8) – Question marks ahead of the game how Ilkay Gündogan would fare alongside Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala. His movement was phenomenal and he showcased an excellent understanding with Kai Havertz. A handful for Scotland’s defence who couldn’t contain Germany’s captain. DP

Florian Wirtz (7) – In his First start in a Major international tournament for Germany, the Bundesliga Player of the Season left his mark. A statement performance from Writz to let everyone know that he has truly arrived. JM

Kai Havertz (7) – A goal (a penalty) and an assist from Havertz in what was a solid performance at striker but there were times where he was rather absent from the game, especially with Gündogan & Co. flourishing behind him. With Niclas Füllkrug coming off of the bench with a very strong cameo, Nagelsmann will have a big dilemma on his hands for Germany’s game against Hungary. JM

Others: Pascal Groß (6), Leroy Sané (6), Niclas Füllkrug (7), Thomas Müller (6), Emre Can (-)



GGFN | News Desk