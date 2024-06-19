PLAYER RATINGS | Germany 2-0 Hungary – Germany secure qualification for the next round

In their second group game of EURO 2024, Germany not only beat Hungary 2-0 but also secured qualification into the next round.

Hungary did give Germany a scare in the opening 20 seconds of the game after Freiburg forward Roland Sallai was played through but a Manuel Neuer save kept the game at 0-0. After the brief scare, Germany dominated the ball in the first half and was rewarded in the 22nd minute when Hungary failed to clear the ball and Jamal Musiala converted an Ilkay Gündogan cutback.

The visitors did challenge Germany once again with a Dominik Szoboszlai free-kick, which Neuer saved and then saved the rebound as well.

In the second half, Hungary managed to have a greater impact but Germany continued to dominate as the Magyars struggled to have a clear chance on goal. In the 67th minute, Gündogan then made it 2-0 as he latched onto a Maximilian Mittelstädt cross. Right at the end of the game, Hungary had another chance to make it 2-1 but the ball was cleared off of the line by Kimmich.

The win secures Germany’s passage into the next round but are not yet confirmed group winners with Switzerland still to play in Frankfurt on Sunday.

Germany Player Ratings

Manuel Neuer (6) – Neuer was tested much more than against Scotland, after 20 seconds in fact! Made some impressive saves and kept his team in it at times but not without his mistakes occasionally. Jamie Allen

Joshua Kimmich (6) – Kimmich was getting forward in the first half but with little effect. Didn’t see too much of him in the second period and was beaten far too easily at times down the right which Hungary should have scored from. A weakness in the German defence. JA

Jonathan Tah (6) – Made some crucial last-gasp blokes in the first half but there is a question over his positioning at times. Got caught under a couple of crosses. He did what he had to do today but it wasn’t a polished Tah performance today. JA

Antonio Rüdiger (7) – The better of the two central defenders, Rüdiger is solid both when chasing attackers and standing them up. He was key to keeping a clean sheet today. Also had to make some blokes in the opening 45 when Hungary was most dangerous. JA

Maximilian Mittelstädt (8) – A solid performance for Mittelstädt who got an assist for Germany’s second. A traditional fullback, he looked comfortable in defence, hardly got beaten when one-on-one, and occasionally got forward when he got the chance. JA

Robert Andrich (6) – Rather unflashy in what he does, but so crucial to what Germany wants to achieve. Compliments Toni Kroos extremely well, and allows those around him to flourish while doing the dirty work that we perhaps don’t appreciate. Daniel Pinder

Toni Kroos (7) – The way in which Kroos has returned to the national team and has transformed it, instilling his confidence, is nothing short of magnificent. With his return, Germany looks like a contender once again. Orchestrator. DP

Jamal Musiala (7) – Lively in the first half as he was key in most of Germany’s attack whilst also scoring the first goal. However, in the second half his influence began to wane before being substituted as fatigue began to settle in. What is clear, is that if Germany are to go far in the tournament, Musiala needs to be at his best. Jack Meenan

Ilkay Gündogan (8) – Scored Germany’s second goal, and a crucial one at that, just when Hungary started looking dangerous. His footballing IQ is exemplary. Controlled the game, always looked to run beyond Kai Havertz and showcased his composure with a cool finish. Germany’s best player. DP

Florian Wirtz (6) – Not as impactful this game as he was against Scotland but overall a good game from the Bayer Leverkusen forward against a less defence Switzerland side, he should have more opportunities to influence the game. JM

Kai Havertz (6) – Probably Germany’s worst attacker today, struggled against a much more physical Hungary side and did not show any real influence on the game. It would be understandable if Niclas Füllkrug will be given the nod ahead of the Arsenal striker against Switzerland. JM

Others: Leroy Sané (5), Niclas Füllkrug (5), Emre Can (5), Chris Führich (5), Deniz Undav (-)

GGFN | News Desk