PLAYER RATINGS | France 3-0 Luxembourg: Les Bleus warm-up for Euro 2024 with Kylian Mbappé-inspired victory

International friendly, 05/06/2024

Captain Kylian Mbappé (25) registered a goal and an assist as France warmed up for Euro 2024 with a comfortable victory over Luxembourg (3-0) on Wednesday.

France, in their first of two preparation games for the Euros, looked a way of their fluent best for large parts of the game as they looked and failed to break down a stubborn low-block. Clear-cut chances were at a premium but Antoine Griezmann did nonetheless hit the post, whilst Mbappé forced a strong save out of Anthony Moris from close range.

Bradley Barcola makes an impression on France debut

Les Bleus, who didn’t move the ball around quickly enough to destabilise Luxembourg’s defence, did then take the lead and it came through Randal Kolo Muani, who headed home a drifted Mbappé ball to the back post. It was more of the same in parts of the second half, however, as the game reached its conclusion, France upped the intensity.

Jonathan Clauss doubled Les Bleus’ advantage with a speculative long-range effort and minutes later, the introduction of Bradley Barcola, on for his debut, gave France more impetus. It was his marauding run that set up Mbappé to net his goal, France’s third and add a certain gleen to what wasn’t the most convincing of displays. However, with Mbappé and Kolo Muani getting on the scoresheet and N’Golo Kanté making his return, there are certainly positives for Didier Deschamps to take.

France player ratings

Mike Maignan – 5

Théo Hernandez – 5

Replaced by Jonathan Clauss (6) at the break, who in an unfamiliar left-back role, scored France’s second with a speculative but well-hit drive.

Ibrahima Konaté – 5

Dayot Upamecano – 6

Replaced by William Saliba (5) at half-time. TF1 understand that Upamecano was suffering from discomfort in his left thigh when he was withdrawn.

Jules Koundé – 5

Youssouf Fofana – 6

N’Golo Kanté – 7

A highly accomplished return to Europe for Kanté, who prior to Wednesday evening, had not played for France in 733 days. He slotted back in immediately, showing a nice range of passing and disrupting the opponent out of possession. It’s like he never left, even though there is the caveat of it being against Luxembourg.

Antoine Griezmann – 7

Kylian Mbappé – 7

Mbappé has been off it for parts of the season, he has himself admitted as much. This performance, just two days after the announcement of his move to Real Madrid, will therefore give him confidence. A goal, an assist and an all-around accomplished display are timely from the captain with Les Bleus’ first match of the Euros just under two weeks away.

Marcus Thuram – 4

Randal Kolo Muani – 6

Some poor touches and wrong decisions but most importantly, a goal. He has been low on confidence in what has been a difficult debut campaign at PSG but his well-taken headed goal could help him refind his rhythm.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle