PLAYER RATINGS | France 1-1 Poland – Lewandowski penalty condemns Les Bleus to second spot in Group D

George Boxall, reporting from Signal Iduna Park – Dortmund

UEFA Euro 2024 Group Stage MD3, 25/06/2024

FRANCE 0-0 POLAND: The Match

Les Bleus dropped to second in Group D following a frustrating draw against Poland in their final group game at UEFA Euro 2024, after a re-taken penalty from Robert Lewandowski chalked out an earlier penalty from Kylian Mbappé on his return to action for France.

Following the disappointment of a weak attacking display against the Netherlands, Didier Deschamps was keen to make the changes against a Poland side who were already eliminated from the tournament. In came Bradley Barcola and a return for captain Kylian Mbappé

Whilst Les Bleus looked to press high and keep hold of the ball in the early stages it was Poland’s Zielinski who would have the first attempt on target following some great hold-up play by Robert Lewandowski, the midfielder’s effort from range saved comfortably by Mikle Maignan.

Les Bleus would get a first clear chance through Theo Hernandez after some clever work down the right side by Ousmane Dembélé, and whilst his cross bypassed Mbappé and Barcola it would find the AC Milan defender whose strike was parried away by Skorupski.

The Poles then began to have a phase of positive play just before the 20-minute mark, as their press began to bother Les Bleus. A counter-attack would send France flying forward with a four-on-two opportunity – yet it ended in Ousmane Dembélé opting to shoot and being denied fabulously by Skorupski. The Poles would get the next big chance as Lewandowski revealed his attacking presence for the first time with a dangerous header which landed just wide of the post.

Les Bleus upped the intensity following a water break in the first half, Barcola and Mbappé would combine well in the box and the latter’s poked strike towards goal would fly just past the right post. It would be a slightly positive end to what was a poor half from Didier Deschamps’ side.

Two bites at the cherry for Lewandowski

They would come out with intent, and Les Bleus immediately found some more open spaces on the left side to create some chances, Kylian Mbappé’s curled effort was finely saved, before another effort of his just dribbled wide of the post. Yet the pendulum would swing in France’s favour, after Ousmane Dembélé earned a penalty in Poland’s box after some trickery outside it. None other than a masked French captain, Kylian Mbappé, would step up to the plate and convert confidently from the spot kick. 48 goals by the age of 25, not bad…

Le Capitaine Kylian Mbappé keeps his calm to convert from the spot and score his 48th goal for France at the age of 25. 🇫🇷



🎥 @georgeboxall22 pic.twitter.com/0upQyh2wbV — Get French Football News (@GFFN) June 25, 2024

It was a huge moment in the game which precipitated a triple change from Didier Deschamps, who brought on Antoine Griezmann, Olivier Giroud, and Edouardo Camavinga – as Les Bleus played with more freedom after having taken the lead. A return to a more familiar-looking 4-3-3 with ‘Grizou’ playing a free role certainly added some more balance to the side.

Poland’s Swiderski was brought down in the box to much uproar from the Poland faithful, and referee — was sent to the screen : a penalty would be given for a foul made by Upamecano. Maignan thought he was the hero when he saved Lewandowski’s effort down to his right side, yet the referee would force a retake after the keeper was adjudged to not have stayed on his line. Lewandowski stepped up a second time and would convert emphatically to level proceedings at the SIgnal Iduna Park.

78 | GOAL: France 1-1 Poland (Lewandowski Pen.) — Get French Football News (@GFFN) June 25, 2024

The contest would light up all of a sudden as France tried to deal with the blow of taking a levelling goal. Antoine Griezmann would get close to scoring but Skorupski would come out and collect the ball confidently. Les Bleus tried to generate several chances before the end of a tight affair, but just as the sun’s heat faded from the BVB Stadion, so did France’s chances of qualifying for top spot. A 3-2 win for Austria against the Netherlands would condemn Les Bleus to a second spot in Group D and a tougher fixture in the round of 16 stage, which looks set to be played in Dusseldorf next week.

France Player Ratings:

Mike Maignan, 5

Jules Koundé, 5

Dayot Upamecano, 4

William Saliba, 5

Théo Hernandez, 5

Aurelien Tchouaméni, 4 – Another timid match in a more defensive position for the Real Madrid man. Sitting just in front of the back four, he couldn’t really show his driving strengths on the ball and at time looked confused off it, ending up not really adding too ,much of value for Les Bleus.

N’Golo Kanté, 5 – A mixed performance from Kanté, who was playing even further up than against the Netherlands. Here, he showed there are certain limits to his game when he is being asked too much of him. Still, defensively solid and a useful tool in the France press, Kanté would move to a number eight position in the second half but be dully taken off by Deschamps.

Adrien Rabiot, 4

Ousmane Dembélé, 4

Kylian Mbappé, 5 – Clearly it was a game which he had to grow into with the added discomfort of a mask, but he showed glimpses of brilliance with his usual spinning runs and dangerous trickery in and around the box. He stepped up to the plate when needed and converted his penalty for a 48th goal in Bleu at the age of 25. There’s certainly more to come for the new Real Madrid man at this tournament…

Bradley Barcola, 6 – A bright introduction for the Frenchman to Euro 2024, proving a high amount of clamour for his inclusion in the side. Was bright down the left flank and provided some well-needed combination play with fellow PSG man Kylian Mbappé. He also moved centrally when needed and has staked a potential claim for the round of 16 in that left side.

GFFN | George Boxall