Player Ratings | Croatia 2-2 Albania: Klaus Gjasula late point

Klaus Gjasula’s late heroics secured an important point for Albania, who scored during injury time in the chaotic Group B clash against Croatia which finished 2-2 in Hamburg.

Albania started the game similarly to how they did in their opening group match against Italy but this time it took 11 minutes for them to open the scoring.

Qazim Laci got on the end of a perfect cross from Jasir Asani and glanced his header past the Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic who could have done better. He then redeemed himself after a big one-on-one save to deny Kristjan Asllani. The goalkeeper came to the rescue again just before the half-time whistle after Rey Manaj headed from point blank range.

Josip Sutalo nearly equalised at the hour mark with a header that narrowly went passed the post.

Zlatko Dalić’s substitutions proved to work when substitute Ante Budimir assisted Andrej Kramaric inside the box. Kramaric took a touch and gave the goalkeeper the eyes and placed the ball into the back of the net.

Just two minutes later, Albanian substitute Gjasula inadvertently gave Croatia the lead when Luka Sucic’s strike deflected off two defenders before finding the net.

However, Gjasula redeemed himself by converting a Mario Mitaj pass into the bottom left corner and giving Albania a well-earned point.

Gjasula may have won the award for the most chaotic substitute in European Championship history as he then wiped out Luka Modric who was on the counter attack for the Croatians in the final seconds of the game and was awarded a yellow card.

This result gives both teams still a chance to qualify for the knockout stages.

Croatian Player Ratings

Dominik Livakovic (6) – Josip Juranovic (6) – Josip Sutalo (4) – Josko Gvardiol (6) – Ivan Perisic (8) – Luka Modric (7) – Marcelo Brozovic (4)- Mateo Kovacic (6) – Lovro Majer (4) – Bruno Petkovic (5) – Andrej Kramaric (7)

Subs: Mario Pasalic (6)- Luka Sucic (6)- Ante Budimir (7) – Borna Sosa (-) – Martin Baturina (-)

Albanian Player Ratings

Thomas Strakosha (8) – Elseid Hysaj (5) – Arlind Ajeti (6) – Berat Djimsiti (7) – Mario Mitaj (6) – Kristjan Asllani (7) – Yiber Ramadani (6) – Jasir Asani (7) – Nedim Bajrami (6) – Qazim Laci (7) – Rey Manaj (7)

Subs: Taulant Seferi (6), Klaus Gjasula (7), Mirlind Daku (-), Arbër Hoxha (-)

Get Football | Ewan Minns