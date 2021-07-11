Player rankings, ruined Cabo trip and other Rams stories for Cardinals fans to know

We have wrapped up another week of the NFL offseason and now take some time like we do almost every Sunday of the offseason to check in with the Arizona Cardinals’ NFC West rivals.

Rams in top player rankings

As the offseason brings lists and rankings, there were some Rams who showed up among the top players at different positions. Cornerback Jalen Ramsey was ranked the NFL's best cornerback, while receivers Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp were both named among the NFL's best slot receivers.

Tackle says Rams' issues were in red zone in 2020

Left tackle Andrew Whitworth is one of the Rams' leaders. As a guest on the PFF NFL Podcast, he spoke about some of the drop in production in the Rams' offense the last couple of years. He said it comes down to their red-zone efficiency.

Rams thought 49ers were going to draft Kyle Pitts

The 49ers gave up three first-round draft picks to move up to the third overall pick in the 2021 draft. They did it to select quarterback Trey Lance. However, as Rams coach Sean McVay revealed to 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan on a podcast. he thought the 49ers were moving up to get standout tight end Kyle Pitts, who was taken fourth overall by the Atlanta Falcons. Pairing Pitts with Greg Kittle would have been something. That would be scary.

Rams' trade for Matthew Stafford ruined Kyle Shanahan's vacation

The Rams were the first team to make a big move at quarterback, trading for Matthew Stafford. That move apparently ruined a vacation for 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan. The 49ers apparently were in talks with the Lions while Shanahan was in Cabo. He woke up to the news that deal with the Rams had been made. That wasn't fun for him.

Training camp dates announced

Training camp is later this month. The Arizona Cardinals have not announced dates and times of practices yet, but the Rams have. They announced their schedule that includes 10 open practices for fans.

Sean McVay is grumpy during the week

Head coaches can be intense. Apparently, McVay is no exception. He is not someone you don't want to talk to or ask him the wrong question. According to left tackle Andrew Whitworth, he goes out of his way not to talk to McVay from Tuesday to Friday to avoid getting embarrassed or chewed out. Friday evening, something changes and he is nice again.

