Player rankings, Darrell Henderson Day, Cooper Kupp and other Rams news for Cardinals fans

As we reach the end of another week on the NFL offseason, it is time to take a look around the NFC West to see what is new with the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals.

What has been going on with the Los Angeles Rams?

Below are a few stories from last week that Cardinals fans should know.

Matthew Stafford ranked 6th among QBs

Stafford has always been considered one of the most talented quarterbacks in the NFL. After one season with the Rams and winning a Super Bowl, he is ranked by players, coaches and executives as the No. 6 QB in the NFL.

Darrell Henderson Day in Batesville, MS

Henderson, the Rams’ No. 2 running back, is from Batesville, MS. His hometown announced that Feb. 13 will now be Darrell Henderson Day.

Cooper Kupp hopes to be better, but might not have better numbers

Kupp had one of the best seasons ever for a wide receiver in 2021. He was named a first-team All-Pro. He won Offensive Player of the Year. He was the Super Bowl MVP.

And now he is focused on improving himself as a player, rather than trying to beat his career numbers last season.

Training camp dates

The Rams, like the Cardinals, announced their dates and times for training camp practices. They will also have themed days and fan giveaways.

Bobby Wagner won't surprise himself

After years with the Seahawks, linebacker Bobby Wagner will play for the Rams for the first time this season.

He believes he will be able to do some things he hasn’t done since earlier in his career. Others might be surprised by what he does, but he won’t be.

