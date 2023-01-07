Player Prowl: Saints WR Chris Olave would add to Panthers’ promising pass catchers

For our final “Player Prowl” of the 2022 campaign, we have the honor of completing the double-dip on the New Orleans Saints.

Back in Week 3, we (hypothetically) plucked cornerback Marshon Lattimore from this rival’s roster. And now, we’re going with another standout Ohio State University product.

This time, it’s rookie wideout Chris Olave—who’s already become one of the league’s more potent pass catchers. That’s evident in his numbers, as the 2022 11th overall pick has averaged a chunky 14.7 yards per reception—which ranks 10th in the league heading into Week 18.

Olave’s skills are even more evident when you actually watch him. Between his explosiveness and smoothness, the 6-foot-1, 188-pounder makes a lot of his game look effortless—and would be a fine addition to a Carolina receiving corps that already includes DJ Moore, Terrace Marshall Jr. and Shi Smith.

But, in the real world, Olave will be gunning for the 1,000-yard mark against these Panthers on Sunday. And given that he only needs 18 more yards (and also what happened last week with CJ Henderson, Keith Taylor Jr. and Mike Evans), it may be safe to say the rook gets it.

So, did we get it? With the exception of Lattimore, which Saints player would you choose?

Previous Player Prowl picks:

Story continues

Related

Former Panthers WR Devin Funchess invited to basketball combine Panthers CB CJ Henderson skips out on media following Week 17 loss

List

Where do Panthers stand in power rankings heading into Week 18?

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire