Player Prowl: Panthers would plunder Bucs WR Mike Evans onto roster
For our first “Player Prowl” of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season, where we hypothetically pirate a player from the Carolina Panthers’ opponent, we opted to swipe receiver Chris Godwin. And now, in our second swing around, we’re going for his buddy.
If the Panthers could magically land Mike Evans on their roster, they’d be adding an element that’s been missing from their offense for years. In fact, have they ever even had a 6-foot-5, 231-pound wideout even close to the player Evans is?
Well, no. Because Michael Lynn Evans is a pretty special talent.
The 2014 seventh overall pick has been the model of consistency ever since stepping foot into the NFL, as he’s the only player in league history to amass at least 1,000 receiving yards in every single one of his first eight seasons. And in this, his ninth, he’s a mere 83 yards away with two games left to extend the incredibly impressive streak.
Actually, had Evans caught that deep ball from quarterback Tom Brady in Tampa’s Week 7 matchup with Carolina, he’d only be 9 yards away. But, don’t expect him to make that mistake again here in Week 17—a prospect that could actually turn into a reality with the absence of Panthers No. 1 cornerback Jaycee Horn.
Anyway, did we get it right? Would you (with the exception of Godwin) also pick Evans?
Tell us in the comment section below!
