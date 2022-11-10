Player Prowl: Panthers pick off Falcons CB A.J. Terrell

For us, the first divisional rematch for the Carolina Panthers means the first double-dip of “Player Prowl.” And for our second shot at (hypothetically) poaching the Atlanta Falcons roster, we’re (with tight end Kyle Pitts already chosen) taking a player we highlighted last year—cornerback A.J. Terrell.

Even though Terrell will be inactive for the second time in this matchup for 2022, he’s more than worthy of our attention. The third-year defensive back has quietly become one of the best players at his position, as he was named an AP Second-team All-Pro (and a Pro Football Focus First-team All-Pro) for his work in 2021.

That campaign saw the former 16th overall pick amass 81 tackles, three interceptions, a sack and a forced fumble. He also, as we reference our pals over at PFF once again, earned the second-highest coverage grade (85.6) for any starting cornerback that season.

Teaming up Terrell with fellow standout youngster Jaycee Horn, along with Donte Jackson still on hand, would give the Panthers and general manager Scott Fitterer a dream duo on the boundaries. So tonight, you may see why Atlanta—who boasts the NFL’s worst pass defense—misses their man.

